These 3 Zodiac Signs Don't Have A Clue When It Comes To Love & Romance
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all different, and that includes how they approach relationships. While some signs make attentive and caring lovers who are always in tune with their partner's needs, others are a bit more clueless when it comes to love.
It goes without saying that someone's sign won't guarantee they'll be clueless in love, but don't be surprised if the following three signs aren't the most romantic people you've ever met.
P.S. Look for your sun and rising signs, as well as your Venus sign, which influences how you give and receive love.
Capricorn
The zodiac sign who tends to be most clueless in love is none other than serious and hard-working Capricorn. For the sea goats of the zodiac, romance is something of a foreign concept to them, because they're much more focused on achieving a certain level of success and power in their life.
This gives them a one-track-mind that makes it hard for them to enjoy pleasures in life, including love and intimacy. Their ruling planet is Saturn, after all, which is the planet of responsibility and discipline. They might be so preoccupied with their work that they don't even notice their partner is trying to stay connected.
For Capricorn, they ultimately feel like their purpose is to be successful, and acting mushy-gushy and romantic with their partner doesn't really help with that.
Pisces
The second most clueless sign in love is sensitive and naive Pisces. Unlike Capricorn, who doesn't prioritize romance, Pisces is actually super romantic–but that's part of the problem. They tend to romanticize their love interests to the point that they aren't actually seeing them clearly.
Pisces may idolize someone who, in actuality, doesn't treat them very well. It's often not until it's too late that Pisces realizes what they've gotten themselves into, at which point they'll either break things off or continue to sacrifice themselves for the relationship.
The biggest lesson Pisces needs to learn in love is to take off the rose-colored glasses and see other's behavior at face value. That way, they can avoid being duped.
Aries
And finally, we have Aries as the third most likely zodiac sign to be clueless in love. Where Capricorn is focused on success and Pisces is naive, Aries is simply the most self-centered zodiac sign. And we don't mean for that to sound harsh—it's just how their brains operate.
Aries is the first sign of the astrological year and is ruled by Mars, the planet of aggression. In other words? Aries gets what they want, and if they don't want it? Good luck trying to sway them.
As you can imagine, this can make them less than sensitive when it comes to paying attention to their partner's needs. Aries folks can also be temperamental and impatient, so they often have to work harder at cooperating with others.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign is just one piece of the puzzle, and their entire birth chart will give you a better sense of how they'll behave in relationships. Nevertheless, in terms of which signs are most likely to be clueless in love, Capricorn, Pisces, and Aries may run into trouble more than others.