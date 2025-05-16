Advertisement
Gemini Season Is Almost Here—And It Could Spell Trouble For These 3 Signs
Just when we were getting comfy and cozy in Taurus season, it's already almost time for Gemini season to begin. The sun will move into the realm of the twins from May 20 to June 20, bringing with it a breath of fresh air and plenty of social, friendly energy.
But of course, what we're all really wondering is how Gemini season might impact our love lives. While some signs might have luck in love this Gemini season, for instance, the following three signs might want to watch out for conflict, clashing, and romantic troubles.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.
Aries
Get ready to focus on yourself, Aries, as Saturn moves into your sign on May 24. After its extended stay in Pisces (and your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious), now the planet of discipline and hard work is moving into your first house of self and identity.
The main thing to think about when Saturn is in your first house is how your routines, schedules, and structures are supporting your goals—and in this case, your identity.
All that to say, this isn't a time for you to be focusing on a new relationship. Rather, it's a chance for you to make real, tangible changes in your life, and Saturn's influence is here to help you do it.
Aquarius
It's been a feisty month for you, Aquarius, with aggressive Mars in Leo activating the relationship sector of your chart. The not so great news? The aggression continues as Mars continues moving through your seventh house until June 17.
With Mars in Leo, we're all feeling a bit more emboldened, dramatic, and proud, and with it impacting your seventh house, your closest relationships are feeling the burn.
On June 15, when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus, watch out for impulsive and reckless declarations. Tempers are sure to flare, and with Uranus being the planet of sudden change and freedom, we're not ruling out catastrophic (potentially relationship-ending) arguments. Don't say we didn't warn you!
Libra
The last thing you want to hear is that your love life is in trouble, Libra, but with Saturn moving into Aries on May 24, you might want to exercise extra caution.
Aries rules your seventh house of relationships and long-term commitment, and Saturn is the planet of difficulty, challenges, and discipline. This doesn't have to be bad news for your relationships if you're willing to reckon with the lessons Saturn has to teach, but it definitely won't be a walk in the park.
You can expect relationship woes to come front and center during Gemini season, as Saturn encourages you to get real about what's not working for you. Remember, nothing good ever comes easy, and that's pretty much Saturn's motto.
The takeaway
If you're an Aries, Aquarius, or Libra, don't let us scare you. We're certainly not dooming your love life for Gemini season, but rather letting you know what to watch out for. Because when we understand the astrological forecast ahead, it can help us navigate the coming season, no matter our zodiac sign.