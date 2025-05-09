Advertisement
Which Signs Are Going To Feel The Scorpio Full Moon The Most?
We've got a full Flower Moon on the horizon—and this time around, it's going to be in the sign of transformative Scorpio. Named for the flowers that bloom this time of year, May's full moon reminds us to enjoy the return of warmer weather—and to let go of anything we don't want to bring into the summer season.
The moon will reach its peak on Monday, May 12, at 12:56 p.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Scorpio Flower Moon the most.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Scorpio
With the full Flower Moon in your sign, Scorpio, it's activating your first house of self and identity. You might feel more introspective right now, assessing your relationship with yourself, how far you've come, and of course, where you're going.
It is the halfway point of the year since your birthday season, after all, so consider this full moon your own personal checkpoint. If anything isn't working for you right now, it will be obvious what you need to release.
Given every full moon relates to the larger lunar cycles of the year, think back to what was going on in your life around the Scorpio new moon last November, as well as what you'd like to see happen before your next birthday. This full moon is your chance to clear out what needs to go in order for a new sense of identity to take shape.
Taurus
Your closest commitments are under the lunar spotlight this full moon, Taurus. Since the moon will be in the sign of Scorpio (your opposite sign), that means it's lighting up the relationship sector of your chart—which includes romantic and business partnerships, FYI.
You might have some sudden realizations about these relationships, especially considering Uranus (the planet of radical and abrupt change) is transiting your sign, causing some tension with the moon.
In any case, we know full moons are a time of culmination, as well as release. While this could look like relationships ending entirely, it can also look like letting go of certain dynamics within a relationship. That said, spend some time getting clear on what you really need in your partnerships for them to thrive.
3. Aquarius
When the moon is in Scorpio, Aquarius, you get a lunar lift in your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. This should come as good news if you've been hoping for some forward motion at work—but we're not promising it'll be easy.
Scorpio is a sign of deep transformation and unearthing of secrets, but it also forms a tense square to your sign. A big change at work could come out of the blue, and we're not ruling out quitting (or being let go from) a particular job altogether either.
But don't let it scare you. Whatever happens, trust that when you create more space in your life, new opportunities can come in—even if you don't feel ready. Divine timing works in mysterious ways, so the best thing you can do now is focus on your purpose and how to best actualize it.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, Scorpio's intuitive and transformative energy is sure to push us all out of our comfort zones and into the unknown. But in terms of which signs will feel the effects most, Scorpio, Taurus, and Aquarius can expect to do some serious emotional purging.