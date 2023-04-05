My Mind Used To Race Before Bed — Until I Re-Jiggered My Daily Routine

My relationship with sleep has changed drastically in the past few years. As an entrepreneur who has founded and sold multiple companies, managing stress is an inherent part of my life. However, a few years ago, this stress started to negatively impact my sleep. I’d find myself lying in bed awake for hours in the night, my mind racing with ideas for my business or to-dos for the next day, and I soon found myself in a vicious cycle.

I’d rely on short-term fixes like melatonin to help me fall asleep; but these just made me feel groggy in the morning and drove me to over-caffeinate the next day, furthering the vicious cycle.

Seeking out the best care for my insomnia, I tried to get into a top-tier sleep clinic, but I found myself on a 6-month waitlist. After doing some digging, I was shocked to learn that waitlists of that length are typical!

So, I started to work with leading sleep experts to develop what ultimately became my current company, Sleep Reset—a digital, personalized sleep program to help people fall asleep faster, sleep through the night, overcome sleep anxiety, and wake up well-rested. In that process, I learned about changes to make to my own sleep routine.

Now, I maintain a very consistent routine with healthy sleep hygiene, starting as soon as I wake up in the morning. I am much more mindful about how my behaviors throughout the day—from when I first get some sunlight to when I eat dinner—impact my sleep. I’ve also created better boundaries between work and rest, and rearranged my schedule to better align with the natural peaks and dips in my energy levels.

It took time and dedication, but after making these changes, I’m sleeping so much better, which allows me to show up as the leader and person I want to be, in both my personal and professional life.

It is now my mission and purpose to improve the quality of life for millions of people by providing easy, immediate access to the world’s best sleep care.