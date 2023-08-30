How A Busy CEO Sets Boundaries On Work So It Doesn't Ruin His Sleep

Early Evening: Our family eats together most nights, and we lean toward smaller, Mediterranean-style dinners (my wife Carolina is from Spain, where the biggest meal is lunch). Tonight, we had an avocado, tomato, cucumber salad, and fish, and for dessert, I munched on our Thrive Market organic cacao nibs—they are loaded with flavonoids and other micronutrients, and I now crave them even more than I did dark chocolate.

7-8 p.m.: Get the kids to bed. It's always an adventure in our house with three under 6. On a good night, this is done by 7:45. On a bad night, it could be 9 o'clock.

8-9 p.m.: With kids down, Carolina and I get our only hour of 1-on-1 time during the day. We try to relax, but many nights, we have logistics to cover, kids activities to schedule, travel to coordinate, and weekend plans to make. The time is never enough.

9-10 p.m.: My last work "sprint." I've heard some people say working before bed hurts their sleep, but for me, it helps me relax to know I've wrapped up the day's loose ends and planned out the next day. I'm very strict about shutting things down at 10, though. Otherwise, I can easily get into a groove and find myself working way too late.

10-10:30 p.m.: This is my time to unwind. If I'm feeling ambitious, I'll jump in my barrel sauna and an ice bath on our balcony and try to do 20 minutes hot and 5 minutes cold two to three times per week. I like doing it before bed, which seems to promote restorative rest.

10:30-11 p.m.: Reading to lights out. I try to be strict about shutting things down at 10:30, but sometimes, I'll go until 11 if I'm in the middle of a good book.

6-6:30 a.m.: Depending on what workout I have on the docket, I'll wake up somewhere between 6 and 6:30 a.m. If I'm doing a HIIT class, I try to be out the door by 6:15. If I'm going for a run or a swim, 6:30.