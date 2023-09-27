How A Doctor Calms Down His Nervous System Every Night For Deep Sleep

5:20 a.m.: Preparation for sleep starts early! My body typically wakes up at sunrise. It's summer here in the UK as I write this. When the sun rises later as we move into fall, my routine will start later. The first thing I do is a practice called the Inner Smile. I allow an inner smile to expand within me and fill me up. It's amazing. It fills me with gratitude and an expansive sense of well-being. It also sends a message to my nervous system that we are safe and all is well—for me, it's the perfect start to the day.