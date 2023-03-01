I’ve always been a really light sleeper. In Ayurveda, I would be described as having a strong Vata dosha, which is partly characterized by sensitivity and being a sensitive sleeper. As such, I have some interesting routines when it comes to bedtime!

For instance, I always cover my eyes with a t-shirt. I don’t wear a mask because they feel restricting, whereas the t-shirt just covers my eyes and creates a total blackout experience. I sleep best on my right side. I can’t sleep when my feet are cold so I wear socks—but only halfway up my feet, covering the toes but not the heel; otherwise it feels a bit too hot. (I told you I have quirky sleep habits!)

I used to really suffer from insomnia. My racing mind would find plenty of thoughts to fixate on at the end of the day. Thankfully, these days I am able to fall asleep much easier thanks to my go-to self-care practices—which include meditating and journaling at least an hour before bed to process emotions and happenings of the day. It also helps that I've been pretty exhausted from my busy work-mom-life schedule!

My biggest barrier to a good night's sleep is getting things started too late. If our older son’s bedtime gets pushed back, or I end up reading him 6 books instead of 3 (which often happens with Mama being the “softie” in the family!), then my own evening routine is pushed back later. After that, my husband and I still want our sacred time together in our bed, which includes cuddling, sharing the day, and making love. If we don’t stay on track, I end up going to bed at 10:30 instead of 9:30. Hence the power of firm schedules to set our whole rhythm!

A good night of sleep is critical to me. It allows me to feel good the next day and stay in equanimity and peace consistently, which is a big life goal for me. I am more clear, better able to handle the shouting and tantrums of my kids, more patient, and capable of creating my best stuff when I sleep better!