I'm An M.D.: This Is My Nightly Routine For Deep Sleep & Better Brain Function

2:00 p.m.: Stop drinking caffeine for the day. (Yes, my sleep routine begins this early!)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Finish eating and stop taking in calories. I find I sleep much better when I stop eating several hours before bed. This includes, ideally, all alcoholic beverages as well (but not sparkling water!).

Sunset: I change all computers/mobile devices to night mode so they emit less blue light.

7:15 p.m.: Take our pup for a walk around the neighborhood

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Watch something on TV or sometimes play games (Rivals for Catan is a favorite 2-player card game!). I'll also lower the temperature on AC (if it’s summertime) to ~67 degrees.

9-9:30 p.m.: Take a shower.

9:30-9:45 p.m.: Brush teeth, floss teeth, take out contact lenses, and switch to glasses.

9:45 p.m.: Let our pup outside one last time.

9:45 - 10 p.m.: Sometimes I'll read; sometimes I'll have a quick conversation or check-in about the next day with my partner.

10 p.m.: Turn on the sound machine (we like this one from Marpac), close all the blinds, and kill all the lights (darker is better!).

10 - 10:15 p.m. I do a nightly gratitude practice, in which I close my eyes and think through/visualize people in my life I’m grateful for, before falling asleep.