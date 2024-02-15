I tried a few sleep supplements like melatonin and magnesium, but they either did nothing for me or made me wake up feeling groggy and foggy. In my search for alternatives, I came across mindbodygreen's sleep support+ formula. Right away, the ingredient combination (magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®) stuck out to me. I'm certified in integrative health and nutrition, so formulas that incorporate more natural ingredients always appeal to me. The jujube fruit, in particular, was something I'd never seen in a sleep supplement before, and I was curious about it. Plus, I knew that mindbodygreen is a trusted brand in the health space, so I decided to try it out.