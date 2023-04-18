Pulled The Star Card In A Tarot Reading? Here's What You Need To Know
If you've been feeling inspired on your healing journey lately, don't be surprised if you pull the Star card in your next tarot reading. Of the 78 cards in a traditional tarot deck, the Star is widely considered a sign of spirituality and transcendence. Here's what the card means, plus what it might say about your love life, career, and more.
What does the Star card mean?
Star card keywords:
- Spirituality
- Purpose
- Connecting to the divine
- Transcendence
- Inspiration
The Star is a Major Arcana card about healing and renewal, according to tarot expert and creator of the Magical Self-Care Tarot Deck, Leah Vanderveldt. As she tells mindbodygreen, you’ve likely been through a lot if you pull the Star, with this card representing the calm after the storm or a time to come back to yourself.
Clearing space and getting back to the essentials facilitates the inner calm you seek, and that's what this card reminds you to do, Vanderveldt says, adding that it's associated with the sign of Aquarius. "The card depicts the Aquarian symbol of the water bearer, which corresponds to cleansing of the past, hope, and ultimately growth," she explains.
And according to Brigit Esselmont, founder and CEO of Biddy Tarot, the woman seen in the Star card is also practical and intuitive, with her nudity representing both her purity and vulnerability. The single large star shown also symbolizes her core essences, while the seven smaller stars represent the seven main chakras.
"It's a beautiful card with a deep and powerful message, especially for those going through a rebirth of some kind," Esselmont previously told mbg, adding that it invites the reader "to shed her skin—all the layers that have built up over the years—and be 'naked' under the beauty of the starry night sky"—aka being vulnerable, authentic, and raw.
And as Vanderveldt adds, "When your reality and sense of self have been shaken, you have an opportunity to come back stronger, wiser, more you than ever before. Prioritizing your inner peace now will ultimately have ripple effects to your community and beyond."
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pull the Star card upright in a reading about a relationship or your love life, Vanderveldt says it's a sign of hope and future creation. "It’s positive encouragement for you to show up exactly as you are," she notes.
If you’re in a relationship, according to her, there’s a renewal underway—"One that might require time and space to identify what you want and need and find a shared focus that feels nourishing," she adds.
When pulled in reverse:
If you pull the Star card in reverse in a reading about a relationship or your love life, you might be experiencing resistance to a quieter, more reflective approach in love. But according to Vanderveldt, that's what's required at this time in order to thrive.
"Prioritize deep, peaceful nourishment right now. Maybe you need a little space to figure out what works for you, or perhaps it’s a good opportunity to slow down together," she explains.
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
If you inquired about your job or finances to the cards and pull the Star upright, you might need to "zoom out" to get the big picture, in terms of your best course of action, or even the destination you're aiming for.
As Vanderveldt recommends, now would be a good time to get clear on what motivates you in your career or finances. "Getting clear on the guiding principles for your life will ultimately make you feel more secure in your situation and decision making," she says, adding these principles can serve as filter for what kind of job to take or what you spend your money on.
When pulled in reverse:
The Star in reverse in a professional or financial reading reminds you that rest is essential—not just a reward you grant yourself once you're burned out. As Vanderveldt tells mindbodygreen, this card here signals that you could actually be burning out already, and that now is a good time to reign things in and get minimal.
"Maybe that looks like a spending freeze on non-essentials, saying no to any new commitments, or reassessing what your goals are in a broader sense," Vanderveldt adds. Whatever it is, the name of the game here is to lay low.
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you asked the cards about a challenge you're currently facing or may face in the future, pulling the Star upright signals that healing is underway. As Vanderveldt notes, "healing" may a weighty word that overwhelms some, but it can also be thought of "as the process of coming back into wholeness." Sustainability is the goal, she adds, "but it requires rest, peace, and regeneration to be part of the equation."
When pulled in reverse:
If you pulled the Star in reverse in a reading about challenges, Vanderveldt notes that it's calling for outside the box thinking, creative receptivity, and connection—which require actually stepping outside the box and giving yourself space to receive, she adds. "Removing yourself (even in a metaphorical sense) can be hard at first," she says, but that's the only way to make more space for new things to come into your life.
The takeaway
Upright or in reverse, there is much to be learned from the Star card appearing in a tarot reading. It's a symbol of renewed hope and immense blessings from the universe, and its lessons are a road map to growth and transcendence.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.