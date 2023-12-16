Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

A Probiotic Supplement To Support Smooth & Regular Digestion, According To Reviews*

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
December 16, 2023
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Toilet paper roll on a ledge in front of tile
Image by Melanie Kintz / Stocksy
December 16, 2023

If you're seeking better digestion, abdominal comfort, and regularity—look no further than a probiotic. But not all probiotics are created equal—you'll want one with meaningful levels of clinically studied probiotic strains and limited extra ingredients. That's where mindbodygreen's own probiotic+ comes in.

To help support healthy digestion, mbg created a targeted four-strain probiotic supplement.* The selected bacterial strains (B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM) are specifically targeted to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption while also easing bloat.*

These probiotic strains have been clinically shown to maintain key daily functions of the digestive system, promote abdominal comfort1, and elevate your gut microbiome.* And as reassuring as the science is, these positive user experiences seem to hold even more weight:

"It's really improved my gut health & digestion."*

"Love this. Sometimes I forget to take it 30 minutes before I eat, but it's really improved my gut health and digestion. And no bloating at all! Thank you."*

—Karin D.

"Helped to calm my gut."*

"I was at a point where I really needed help to calm my digestive tract even though I was taking a probiotic. After reading the reviews about how this product helped other people to feel better and have a healthier body system, I decided to try the probiotic from mindbodygreen. It has really helped to calm my gut and has helped me to feel better overall. Thank you for this product!"*

—Millie S.

"The first probiotic where I really felt and saw a difference."*

"Do yourself and your body a favor and order these right away. This is the first probiotic where I actually felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health. Thank you, mbg."*

—Emma F.

"More comfortable digestion."*

"This item is great! My bloat has gone down, and digestion comfort improved. I will be buying more!"*

—Christina C.

"Helps me poop regularly, smoothly, and comfortably."*

"I'm just going to put this bluntly: This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily. I've had challenges for years, and I have found the solution. Worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable. I'm so thankful for it. Thank you, mindbodygreen!"*

—Debra S.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can't Sleep If You're Not In Your Own Bed? These 5 Hacks Will Help
Integrative Health

Can't Sleep If You're Not In Your Own Bed? These 5 Hacks Will Help

Emma Loewe

The Supplement That (Finally!) Helped Me Get Great Sleep Night After Night
Integrative Health

The Supplement That (Finally!) Helped Me Get Great Sleep Night After Night

Kit G. Murphy

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Actually Work Out
Women's Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Actually Work Out

Hannah Frye

I've Tested Over 50 CBD Products & These CBD Gummies Are My Favorite
Integrative Health

I've Tested Over 50 CBD Products & These CBD Gummies Are My Favorite

Braelyn Wood

80% Of Autoimmune Cases In The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why
Women's Health

80% Of Autoimmune Cases In The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why

Hannah Frye

Want To Prevent Dementia? Pay Attention To Heart Health, New Study Suggest
Integrative Health

Want To Prevent Dementia? Pay Attention To Heart Health, New Study Suggest

Sarah Regan

These RD Approved Stocking Stuffers Are Now 20% Off
Integrative Health

These RD Approved Stocking Stuffers Are Now 20% Off

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can't Sleep If You're Not In Your Own Bed? These 5 Hacks Will Help
Integrative Health

Can't Sleep If You're Not In Your Own Bed? These 5 Hacks Will Help

Emma Loewe

The Supplement That (Finally!) Helped Me Get Great Sleep Night After Night
Integrative Health

The Supplement That (Finally!) Helped Me Get Great Sleep Night After Night

Kit G. Murphy

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Actually Work Out
Women's Health

I'm An Exercise Physiologist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Actually Work Out

Hannah Frye

I've Tested Over 50 CBD Products & These CBD Gummies Are My Favorite
Integrative Health

I've Tested Over 50 CBD Products & These CBD Gummies Are My Favorite

Braelyn Wood

80% Of Autoimmune Cases In The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why
Women's Health

80% Of Autoimmune Cases In The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why

Hannah Frye

Want To Prevent Dementia? Pay Attention To Heart Health, New Study Suggest
Integrative Health

Want To Prevent Dementia? Pay Attention To Heart Health, New Study Suggest

Sarah Regan

These RD Approved Stocking Stuffers Are Now 20% Off
Integrative Health

These RD Approved Stocking Stuffers Are Now 20% Off

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.