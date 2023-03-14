Pulled The Magician In A Reading? Here's What It Really Means, From Tarot Experts
Whether you're looking to do a bit of self-reflection, divination, or decision-making, working with a tarot deck can be a helpful practice. Each card in a traditional 78-card deck has a unique meaning, offering answers and insights to all your inquiries—and if you pulled the Magician card in a reading, here's what to know, according to tarot experts.
What does the Magician card mean?
- Manifesting
- Healing
- Spirituality
- Connection to the divine
The Magician is one of the ultimate manifesting cards. As tarot expert and founder of Girl and Her Moon, Jordane Maree, tells mindbodygreen, the Magician is "a conduit of frequency into form," representing the very nature and skill of manifestation. "It is the journey from dream into reality," she adds
And as author of The Modern Witchcraft Book of Tarot, Skye Alexander, previously explained to mindbodygreen, the Magician card also represents the ability to understand and command the unseen forces that operate in the universe.
"When the Magician shows up in a reading, he indicates you have special powers, but you may not realize them yet or you may not be using your powers," Alexander says, noting that he reminds you that you're "constantly creating your reality and that your thoughts are the forerunners of manifestation."
According to Maree, the Magician calls upon the natural gifts that are within each of us, reminding us that we have the exact ingredients and skills needed for our dreams to come into reality.
"It is now about listening to those sparks of inspiration, trusting ourselves, and following through with action," she notes, adding that this card will show up when it's time to move forward, to tap into your full potential, and to remember your creative power. "Connect with your why and let it fuel you on this journey of creating your dream," she adds.
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pull the Magician upright in a reading about love or a particular relationship, Maree says the Magician holds an essence of magic, and in this case, the magic of creating what was once a fantasy and making it reality.
"Whether you are seeking union or a new step in your relationship, the Magician Card when upright reflects the divine timing in your search and urges you to act on your inspirations, to put yourself out there, to trust in your intuition, and take the steps that are calling your name," she tells mindbodygreen.
When pulled in reverse:
Now, if you pull the Magician in reverse in a love reading, the usual clarity this card offers may be clouded. As Maree explains, it can indicate a sense of confusion, uncertainty, or misalignment, "whether this be with the other person, the timing in your life, or something else."
The call to action in this case is to clear out the noise and take some time to reflect. Maree suggests asking yourself whether this relationship really aligns with your highest self, adding that it its most extreme, "a reversed Magician in a love reading can suggest manipulation and illusion, asking you to tune inward for discernment."
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
If you're inquiring to the cards about a career or financial situation, the upright Magician suggests success, first and foremost. As Maree explains, this could be the success of your vision coming into reality, the success of new endeavors and opportunities presenting themselves, or the success of financial reward—so long as these things are in alignment with your sense of purpose and passion.
"It invites you to harness your drive, willpower, excitement, and ambition and continue showing up in a way that feels authentic, true, and aligned," she tells mindbodygreen, adding that as you do so, your vision will continue to land and it will be all you hoped for.
When pulled in reverse:
When reverse in a career or money reading, according to Maree, the Magician reflects the skills, talents, and ideas within you that, for whatever reason, are unable to be expressed or appreciated.
The Magician here can also be a reminder of your own potential, and a need to nurture it. "This reflection is an opportunity to explore what you would like to be creating in your career and in your finances, and why that doesn’t seem to be translating in your current reality," she adds.
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
When pulled upright:
Sometimes we'll ask our tarot cards about a challenge we're currently facing or need to be prepared for, and if the Magician appears upright, Maree says it's reminding you of what's possible. This card is all about creation, skill, manifestation, and mastery, so if you're facing a challenge in your life, take a moment to sit with this reminder.
"Let it empower you, reflecting your skill and mastery to create your reality," she notes, adding that this card can also invite action. "What is an action that will support you throughout this challenge, one that comes from your higher self and honors your dreams and vision? Go there," she suggests.
When pulled in reverse:
If you pulled the Magician in reverse when asking about challenges, it can indicate some uncertainty surrounding your situation. "This isn’t inherently negative, rather an opportunity to take some time to reconnect to your vision, your why, and your desires, and let it inform your decisions," Maree explains.
Additionally, when reversed, the Magician can also speak to skills you hold—but aren't using—in a particular challenge, or simply inaction within this challenge. "If you are feeling deflated, go to what reconnects you to your spark," Maree suggests.
FAQs
What does the Magician tarot card symbolize?
The Magician symbolizes manifesting, spirituality, connection to the divine, and healing.
What does the Magician mean in a love reading?
In a love reading, the Magician represents a dream becoming a reality, as well as divine timing and trusting your intuition.
Is the Magician a yes or no card?
Being a positive symbol for manifesting, the Magician is considered a "yes" card, especially in a yes-or-no reading.
The takeaway.
Pulling the Magician in a reading is a reminder that you have the necessary tools to manifest your dreams. Just as the man depicted in the Magician card has learned to wield the unseen forces of the universe, so, too, can we learn to master our own skills to get the outcomes we desire.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.