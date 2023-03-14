The Magician is one of the ultimate manifesting cards. As tarot expert and founder of Girl and Her Moon, Jordane Maree, tells mindbodygreen, the Magician is "a conduit of frequency into form," representing the very nature and skill of manifestation. "It is the journey from dream into reality," she adds

And as author of The Modern Witchcraft Book of Tarot, Skye Alexander, previously explained to mindbodygreen, the Magician card also represents the ability to understand and command the unseen forces that operate in the universe.

"When the Magician shows up in a reading, he indicates you have special powers, but you may not realize them yet or you may not be using your powers," Alexander says, noting that he reminds you that you're "constantly creating your reality and that your thoughts are the forerunners of manifestation."

According to Maree, the Magician calls upon the natural gifts that are within each of us, reminding us that we have the exact ingredients and skills needed for our dreams to come into reality.

"It is now about listening to those sparks of inspiration, trusting ourselves, and following through with action," she notes, adding that this card will show up when it's time to move forward, to tap into your full potential, and to remember your creative power. "Connect with your why and let it fuel you on this journey of creating your dream," she adds.