Your Plump, Cloud Skin Isn’t Complete Without This Essential Step

Jello skin, dumpling skin, cloud skin—whatever you decide to name your plump and bouncy face beat, you likely know requires a very specific balance of matte and dewy makeup products. Apply too much shine, and you’ll read way too glossy; but if you pile on the powder, you may wind up looking dry and cakey.

Cloud skin appears plush and pillowy yet filled with moisture (you know, like a fluffy cloud holding onto rainfall). So to nail the beloved makeup trend of the moment, you’ll want to aptly hydrate your skin without leaving behind a slick surface. How do you strike this delicate balance? You plump your skin from within.