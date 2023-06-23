My bloating was certainly less intrusive than that of someone who’s allergic to a certain food or someone with a highly-sensitive digestive system. But while it may not have been the most severe, it was still quite annoying.

Not only did I notice the bloat every time I walked past a mirror, but it was also just uncomfortable. I found that the persistent bloat was most intrusive before bed, preventing me from falling asleep with ease and having a truly restful night.

Lastly, it was making me think a bit too much about my food intake. Every time I felt bloated I’d wonder things like: Was it the bread I ate? What about the chickpeas? Maybe the black beans? Could it be the onions and garlic? And so on.

While some people may enjoy counting calories and keeping a food journal, I’m just not that person. If I’m eating a plant-based diet rich in whole and natural foods, that’s good enough for me.

In essence, the constant bloating triggered a part of my brain that was hyper-focused on which healthy foods are better than others, and it just wasn’t great for my mental or physcial health.