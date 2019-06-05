But Really, Though — What's The Big Difference Between Women's & Men's Probiotic Formulas?

It's safe to say that in nearly every aspect of life, women and men have some major differences between them. When it comes to health, gender is a front-and-center factor at pretty much every phase of clinical study. So, it's surprising that there's not a whole lot of published studies that differentiate between men and women in the world of probiotics.

For some context: More and more research on the microbiome—aka the trillions of bacteria and other microbes that take up residence in our body—is linking the health of our gut to everything from immunity to mood to clear skin to brain health and beyond. You could argue that supporting healthy bacteria levels with probiotics, whether through probiotic-rich foods or daily supplements, is practically the new normal in the modern wellness routine.

Trendy kombuchas and coconut yogurts aside, it's one thing to agree that taking a daily probiotic is a great idea for overall health—it's a whole different story to figure out which one makes sense for your lifestyle, goals, and health needs. Since our microbiomes are as unique as our fingerprint, there's no one-size-fits-all formula, dosage, or product. If this fact alone isn't enough to convince you that women and men could benefit from differing probiotic formulas, read on for some fascinating reasons different formulas matter: