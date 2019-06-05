But Really, Though — What's The Big Difference Between Women's & Men's Probiotic Formulas?

Trendy kombuchas and coconut yogurts aside, it's one thing to agree that taking a daily probiotic is a great idea for overall health—it's a whole different story to figure out which one makes sense for your lifestyle, goals, and health needs. Since our microbiomes are as unique as our fingerprint, there's no one-size-fits-all formula, dosage, or product. If this fact alone isn't enough to convince you that women and men could benefit from differing probiotic formulas, read on for some fascinating reasons different formulas matter: