The Last New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is On Its Way—Here's What To Know
With Pisces season wrapping up and the spring equinox just days away, we're gearing up for the last new moon of the astrological year. And in the sign of Pisces, this inspiring lunation is sure to bring optimism, compassion, and even amp up our dreams.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind this new moon, plus a few rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's new moon
The new moon will be exact on Wednesday, March 18, at 9:23 p.m. EDT. And in mystical Pisces, the big themes for this moon are spirituality, creativity, compassion, and joy.
As the AstroTwins explain, the spiritual veil is thin under this moon, with Pisces blurring the line between fantasy and reality. As such, they recommend opening up the floodgates to your imagination.
"This is one of the best times all year to receive divine downloads, and you’ll want to capture each sparkling gem from your psyche," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, adding to find a quiet spot to unplug and meditate. "You’ll be surprised by what surfaces when you give yourself space to listen."
And while new moons might be a time for starting fresh, this is also a powerful opportunity to begin a process of letting go. If you’ve been clinging to something that’s outlived its purpose—an old story, a draining obligation, a lingering attachment—the twins say this is the moment to release it.
"You don’t have to rip the Band-Aid off all at once. Just start tying up the loose ends and mapping out a better replacement for whatever you’re leaving behind," they add.
3 rituals to work with the Pisces new moon
Take a ritual bath
Pisces is a water sign, so why not take a refreshing dip to connect to the element of water itself? If you live close to a natural body of water, this is the perfect opportunity to refresh in the ocean, or even a lake, stream, or pond.
If you're not close to water—or don't want to cold plunge—there's always a ritual bath or shower. In any case, imagine the water refreshing your body, mind, and spirit. Connect with the feelings of joy and play, and take time to meditate on whatever comes up for you as you're in the water.
Connect to your dreams
With Neptune as its planetary ruler, Pisces is a deeply spiritual sign and is also associated with dreams. As such, our dreams may be especially vivid or meaningful under this new moon, so pay attention to them.
Consider keeping a journal on your nightstand to write down what you can remember as soon as you wake up—here's our guide to dream interpretation for more information if you're curious.
Pull a tarot spread
Finally, with Pisces being such a mystical sign, this is the perfect opportunity to pull a tarot spread. Not sure what to ask the cards? Here's a simple four-card spread to try:
- What can I do to manifest my dreams?
- Where do I need more of Pisces' compassion in my life?
- How can I connect more deeply with my own spirituality?
- What is my focus over the next six months leading up to the Pisces full moon?
The takeaway
This new moon is all about connecting to your inner mystic and preparing for the Astrological New Year. Allow yourself to dream big, and dare to look for the the spiritual signs and synchronicities all around you.