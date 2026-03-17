Mercury Retrograde Finally Wraps Up This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
The new moon in Pisces brings epiphanies, inspiration this Wednesday, March 18
The spiritual veil is thin today as the year’s only new moon in Pisces (9:23 p.m. EDT; 28°27’) blurs the line between fantasy and reality.
Open up the floodgates to your imagination. This is one of the best times all year to receive divine downloads and you’ll want to capture each sparkling gem from your psyche. Find a quiet spot to unplug and meditate. You’ll be surprised by what surfaces when you give yourself space to listen.
If you’ve been clinging to something that’s outlived its purpose—an old story, a draining obligation, a lingering attachment—consider today the beginning of a gentle “letting go” process. You don’t have to rip the Band-Aid off all at once. Just start tying up the loose ends and mapping out a better replacement for whatever you’re leaving behind.
Aries Season kicks off on Friday, March 20, with the spring equinox
Triple-down on the celebration! Today marks the spring equinox and the astrological New Year as the solar calendar flips over and begins anew with Aries season.
Ready for a fresh start? Game on! And don't spend another second dwelling on winter's seasonal "sins." We won't argue that a loaded, garlic-crust pizza goes perfectly with a six-hour streaming sesh, but it’s time to "un-Hygge" yourself.
Replace craft supplies with garden tools and couch potato-ing with breezy walks around your neighborhood. Live-out-loud Aries season is a time to grab life by the horns and push the envelope on maximalism.
Since Aries is #1 in the zodiac, the competitive vibes will be fierce for the next four weeks. Are you living on your edge? Go for the gold! And if you happen to out-run a few narcissists with your hard-won victory, revel in it with your full chest. It's a personal growth experience for them and you!
And…Mercury retrograde ends on Friday at 3:33 p.m. EST!
Lift the gag orders! A few hours after Aries season begins, messenger Mercury wakes up from its choppy, three-week retrograde. While the messenger planet backstroked through the murky waters of Pisces since February 26, the emotional currents felt more like a riptide—and regularly overtook everyone’s better senses.
If you found yourself crying “inexplicably” or for a solid reason, you’ll have to admit that the tears were healing. But enough of this three-hanky drama, it’s time to hug it out. With Mercury back on track, the chronic misunderstandings give way to healing reconciliations.
Contracts that were held up in red tape could finally move into the negotiation (and signing!) phase. But don’t lose the important message Mercury retrograde taught about the pitfalls of skimming the surface instead of finding out what lies beneath. Move ahead with new resolve to slow down, get every question answered, and read the fine print.
Courage and compassion unite with Saturday’s Mars-Jupiter water trine
Courage and compassion work hand in hand under an uplifting trine between motivated Mars in Pisces and expansive Jupiter in Cancer.
Normally, these no-holds barred planets are too busy forging ahead on their independent missions to pause and process emotions. But with both planets in sensitive water signs, it’s essential to read the room. First and foremost, make sure you’re not bulldozing anyone’s feelings on your climb to the top.
Check in with your crew and let everyone air their current mood. As long as you steer the conversation in a proactive direction, this will strengthen the team’s bond. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to chase a soulful goal, it could show up serendipitously under this alignment. As you ascend, set yourself up to win by rallying a solid support network.
Have you hit a wall? Don’t stubbornly forge ahead against all odds. Today, you might need to lean on your squad for expert advice, brainstorming, and important referrals. And it goes both ways. Sharing your wisdom has a ripple effect on your community.
Saturday’s Neptune cazimi ties a dreamy bow on the week
Inspiration strikes like a lightning bolt as the radiant Sun merges with fantasy-agent Neptune. This cosmic connection is a historic one!
After meeting up in Pisces since 2012, the Sun and Neptune begin a new 14-year duet in Aries. This means that for the next decade and a half, the annual “Neptune Cazimi” will take place in the Ram’s realm, catalyzing inspired action instead of dreamy drifts.
Today’s flashes of insight can launch you toward a powerful initiative. Quiet your mind so you can pick up that signal. While you’re at it, take a break from rigid to-do lists and create space for your ideas to flow freely. Try mind mapping, vision-boarding, or go on a walk and talk into your voice notes app as if you’re having a conversation with the muse.
While you might not end the day with a ten-part project-plan, that’s not the point! Let yourself dream as if there are no limits.