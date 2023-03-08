Some tattoo artists will apply a clear adhesive wrap over your tattoo, also casually referred to as a “second skin,” bandage. You’ll want to keep this wrap on anywhere from one to five days, not exceeding the latter unless your artist tells you otherwise.

“Although keeping it covered will help to keep it from drying, keeping it covered for a prolonged period can contribute to an overgrowth of natural bacteria and result in irritation or infection,” board-certified dermatologist Elliot Love, D.O. tells mbg.

The range depends on the type of tattoo you get, your artist's recommendation, and personal preference—as the bandage can become annoying when it starts to peel up.

One more thing: Some people may experience an allergic reaction to the adhesive used on the bandage. You’ll know this is the case if you see red patches around the bandage or experience itch. Be sure to remove the bandage ASAP if that happens.