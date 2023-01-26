The Supplement Tara Stiles Recommends For A+ Sleep (Even When You're Stressed)
Even legendary yoga teacher Tara Stiles admits that no matter how much time you spend on the mat, life is bound to get stressful occasionally. When it does, the Strala Yoga founder admits, our sleep is often the first thing that suffers. "The biggest question I get is how to fall and stay asleep," Stiles says in a recent Instagram video. One tool that Stiles finds incredibly helpful is sleep support+.
Why Stiles recommends sleep support+.
"I've seen thousands of people with overactive, racing minds that really have trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep...and we all know that can affect our health, our mood, our relationships, our family, and even our work life," Stiles says. "It's really important that you feel better in your life, and mindbodygreen's sleep support+ can help."
The formula features a combo of three ingredients: magnesium bisglycinate, a highly absorbable form of magnesium combined with the amino acid glycine. Magnesium is an under consumed essential mineral that has a demonstrated ability to help adults fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.1* Then, there's PharmaGABA®, a bioactive form of the GABA neurotransmitter that sends signals to the brain to calm down and enhances natural sleep quality2.* Jujube, a fruit made popular by traditional Chinese medicine for relaxation, rounds out the simple yet powerful formula designed to help people not just fall asleep faster—but stay asleep longer and wake up feeling more refreshed.*
Stiles notes what she considers another stand-out feature of sleep support+: it doesn't contain melatonin. This is important because taking supplemental melatonin nightly has the potential to impact your body's natural release of melatonin (the hormone of darkness) as well as other hormones. And instead of making you fall asleep abruptly like melatonin tends to do, sleep support+ works with your body to foster a gentle wave of sleepiness.*
As sleep support+ customer, Tansy W, says of taking sleep support+ within 1-2 hours of bedtime: "You will feel relaxed and be able to sleep peacefully, and fall back asleep easily if you wake up. I feel great in the morning now that I'm getting true rest."*
The ingredients in sleep support+ work together to gradually calm the mind before bed so you can drift off with less stress and more serenity.* Think of it like a savasana after a really great yoga flow.
The takeaway.
Tara Stiles has taught yoga to thousands of people around the world—from celebrities to functional medicine doctors. She recommends sleep support+ to her students, especially during times of heightened stress. Learn more about the supplement here.
