Swai fish is a lean protein that's high in selenium, and it may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, especially when it's consumed in place of red meat. That said, swai contains small amounts of omega-3 fatty acids compared to other fish, and there are concerns surrounding its environmental impact and mislabeling. To ensure you're getting a sustainably farmed, properly identified fish, look for a certified swai product. Or better yet, go for a healthier and more environmentally sustainable seafood option instead.