mindbodygreen

Nature
Why Hemp Is The Sustainable Crop You're About To Hear More About

Why Hemp Is The Sustainable Crop You're About To Hear More About

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
I'm A Sustainability Editor & This Is The Supplement I Take For Its Eco Benefits

Graphic by mbg Creative / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 16, 2020 — 9:05 AM

There’s a reason hippies loved hemp. The flowering plant, a type of cannabis that’s bred to contain low amounts of THC, was an agricultural staple for thousands of years until it became illegal to grow in the U.S. in the 1970s. But ever since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, American farmers have started putting it in the ground yet again and the hemp market is poised to grow to $10.6 billion by 2025—which, it turns out, could be good news for the planet.

Hemp’s sustainable potential.

There are a few things that make hemp hot in the environmental space: For one, it’s a hardy plant that can grow in many different environmental conditions. Though it thrives in warm, humid climes, it can survive in colder areas as well. It’s also quick to grow; some forms are ready to be harvested just 60 days after planting. 

In a relatively short amount of time, hemp develops a strong, deep root system. Equipped with this underground web, the plant is really effective at absorbing toxins and heavy metals from surrounding soil, so it’s known as a bioremediator.

Following the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, hemp was planted to help clean up the area surrounding the nuclear site, and more recent research validates its ability to absorb and trap environmental contaminants like cadmium and selenium.

In addition to filtering out toxins, the quick-to-grow crop can help improve the quality of degraded soil, making it a promising option for land restoration and regenerative agriculture projects. In the future, it can be planted alongside other bioremediators like sunflowers, Poplar trees, and mustard plants to restore farmland that has been degraded by industrial agriculture and make it suitable for growing again.

As it cleans the ground, hemp also filters the air and absorbs high amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere via photosynthesis. The crop’s ability to draw down carbon rivals that of plant and tree species that are much larger and more resource-intensive to grow.

A final point in hemp’s favor is the fact that it can be turned into many different products. While hemp that is planted to absorb heavy metals is a harder sell, cleaner varieties can be turned into consumer goods like food, clothing, building products, paper, and nutritional supplements.

As hemp cultivator Gavin Stonehouse tells Rolling Stone, “if you can clean up the environment and still get a commercial product, you are killing two birds with one stone.”

hemp multi+

hemp multi+

EU Certified Organic hemp blend to ease anxiousness & stress.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
hemp multi+

Needless to say, the sustainability editor in me was excited to see hemp extract on the menu of our new lineup of supplements, launched earlier this year. 

mbg’s hemp multi+ is certified organic (as I previously reported, hemp’s bioremediation properties make it especially important to buy organic) and free of heavy metals. From a human health standpoint, the cannabinoids in hemp make it a powerful plant for stress relief and mood regulation—two things most of us could use some help with right about now.*

Topped off with other calming plants like clove, rosemary, black pepper, and hops, it’s a formula filled with ingredients that are as sustainable as they are functional—and that’s reason to rest easy.*

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Climate Change

The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality
Change-Makers

The Iconic Jane Fonda On How Many Hours Of Sleep She Needs + Other Well-Being Tips

Alexandra Engler
The Iconic Jane Fonda On How Many Hours Of Sleep She Needs + Other Well-Being Tips
Beauty

Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older

Alexandra Engler
Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older
Integrative Health

The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation

Jamie Schneider
The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation
Spirituality

Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle

The AstroTwins
Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle
Mental Health

This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities

Eudene Harry, M.D.
This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

You Know Your Zodiac Sign, But What About Your Astrological Element?

Sarah Regan
You Know Your Zodiac Sign, But What About Your Astrological Element?
Beauty

These 12 Body Cleansers Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Fall & Winter

Alexandra Engler
These 12 Body Cleansers Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Fall & Winter
Sex

The Reason Nearly Everything Turns You On Before & During Your Period

Abby Moore
The Reason Nearly Everything Turns You On Before & During Your Period
Beauty

So, Seasonal Hair Shedding Is Real: An Expert Explains Why & What To Do

Alexandra Engler
So, Seasonal Hair Shedding Is Real: An Expert Explains Why & What To Do
Functional Food

5 Heart-Healthy Foods This RD Wants You To Add To Your Plate + H

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
5 Heart-Healthy Foods This RD Wants You To Add To Your Plate + H
Recovery

Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise

Abby Moore
Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sustainable-potential-of-hemp-crops

Your article and new folder have been saved!