As COVID restrictions ease across the country, many are gearing up to re-enter their social circles—and they want to do so with an updated look. “A return to life and all the excitement and fun to be had is even more thrilling when you’ve unveiled something new to your look,” says celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, brand ambassador for new natural brand Better Natured. Like you’re reintroducing a 2.0 version of yourself: stronger, wiser, and emotionally resilient—with a bold hairstyle to match.

Not to mention, the monotony of the last year and a half may have people itching for something—anything!—to express their personalities and switch up what they see in the mirror (or their webcams) every day. “It's a great way to break the boredom we all felt during quarantine and experiment with new and exciting looks,” says celebrity hairstylist Annagjid "Kee" Taylor.

That boredom is very much real (some even call it “Zoom fatigue”); although, it makes sense why you might yearn for a noticeable chop, as opposed to, say, a wardrobe overhaul—after all, the screen only captures you from the neck up.

“Hair makes it into the frame,” adds New York City-based hairstylist Matt Newman. “If you want to express your style virtually, hair is a great way to incorporate a little signature [look].” Maybe you braved the DIY haircut, learned how to braid your own hair, or experimented with heatless curls to add some flair to your video call—and as our world slowly expands past the four corners of the computer screen, you might be ready to opt for a more dramatic, longer-lasting shift. “We've all just stared at ourselves a little too long, and I think people are ready for a change,” says Newman.