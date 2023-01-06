Summer starts off strong in the love department with Venus entering an extended trip through Leo from June 5 to October 8, according to the twins—which is four times longer than Venus' usual visit to a sign, BTW. It could make for a super passionate summer romance (whether one that's new or existing), but there is a slight blip in Venus' course to expect.

You guessed it: Venus retrograde. As the twins explain, from July 22 to September 3, Venus backtracks through Leo, encouraging us all to backtrack as well, and do some reassessing.

It doesn't all have to be doom and gloom, but if something isn't working in your romantic life, this period is going to put a spotlight it. "Venus retrogrades are not always easy. They can exhume ghosts of relationships past…or provoke sudden ghostings just when connections are heating up," the twins explain.

The good news is, once Venus gets back on track in early September, you'll have that much more clarity to course correct. And if your summer fling survives this somewhat tumultuous six weeks, that's great news for you and your S.O.

Here's the twins' advice on how exactly to get through it with as much grace as possible.