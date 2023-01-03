Why Astrologers Predict Summer 2023 Will Be The Most Romantic In Years

And happy news for all the die-hard romantics out there. The love planet will then linger in Leo for an extra-long time—from June 5 to October 8! That's four times longer than Venus' usual visit to a sign, which lasts around four weeks. Spring fever could spill over into the most passionate summer lovin' anyone has felt in years.

Caveat: The reason for this protracted Venus in Leo transit is the dreaded "r" word. From July 22 to September 3, Venus will be retrograde, a cycle that comes around every 18 months. (Better renew those vows Jen and Ben…)

During this backspin, Venus changes from evening star (visible at dusk) to morning star (visible right before dawn). The ancients thought Venus was two separate planets and thus has two Greek names: Phosphorus, "the bringer of light" for her morning star cycle, and Hesperus, "the star of the evening," for her evening phase.