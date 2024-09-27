Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide1 —including for women— while stroke is the third leading cause for women in the U.S. For women approaching their 50s, it's essential to pay attention to heart health, as the risk for complications goes up even more after menopause2 . It’s vital that we (and our healthcare providers) can identify early warning signs and the best course of action to prevent events like heart attacks and strokes—because lifestyle habits can alter the course of those events.