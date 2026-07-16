Foods were classified using the Nova system, which groups items by degree of processing, with ultra-processed foods (Nova 4) defined as industrial formulations containing additives like flavorings, emulsifiers, sweeteners, and colorings. Participants reported their food intake through country-specific dietary questionnaires covering the year before they enrolled in the study. Because no brand-name information was available, researchers had to make some assumptions about processing levels for certain food groups (a limitation the study's authors acknowledge).