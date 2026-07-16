New Study Lays Out Exactly What Ultra-Processed Foods Are Doing To Your Body
Every time you reach for a packaged snack, fast-food meal, or sweetened drink, your body is taking notes. Not in a vague, "eating badly will catch up with you" kind of way, but in a precise, measurable, biochemical way.
A new large-scale study found that people who eat more ultra-processed foods (UPFs) carry a distinct metabolic "fingerprint" in their blood. And this isn't just about the nutrients many UPFS lack. It's about what the additives actively do to your internal chemistry.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC), one of the largest nutrition cohort studies in the world. The analysis included two datasets: one with 6,177 participants and data on 129 naturally occurring molecules in the blood, and another with 9,029 participants and data on 37 fats found in blood.
Foods were classified using the Nova system, which groups items by degree of processing, with ultra-processed foods (Nova 4) defined as industrial formulations containing additives like flavorings, emulsifiers, sweeteners, and colorings. Participants reported their food intake through country-specific dietary questionnaires covering the year before they enrolled in the study. Because no brand-name information was available, researchers had to make some assumptions about processing levels for certain food groups (a limitation the study's authors acknowledge).
Researchers used statistical models to identify which blood compounds and fats were significantly associated with UPF intake, adjusting for age, sex, body weight, physical activity, smoking, alcohol use, and the intake of other food groups.
They found UPF consumption was linked to 22 circulating blood compounds and 8 blood fats, producing a clear, identifiable biological signature.
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DHA levels drop
One of the most significant findings was an inverse association between UPF intake and the omega-3 fatty acid DHA, which is found in fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel. The higher a person's UPF consumption, the lower their circulating DHA.
DHA plays a central role in brain function, heart protection, and keeping inflammation in check. It's a key building block of cell membranes, especially in brain and eye tissue, and it helps regulate the body's inflammatory response. Because the body can only produce small amounts of DHA on its own, dietary intake matters enormously. When UPFs crowd out fatty fish and other whole-food sources, DHA levels take a measurable hit.
The study also found lower levels of margaric acid, a fatty acid found naturally in dairy products and grass-fed meats, in people with higher UPF intake, which is another sign that whole, nutrient-dense foods are being displaced.
Protective cell membrane compounds decline
In addition, UPF consumption was linked to lower levels of two families of compounds that are essential to the structure and function of cell membranes: sphingomyelins and phosphatidylcholines.
Sphingomyelins, found naturally in dairy, eggs, meat, and some plant foods, help maintain cell membrane integrity, support cell signaling, and play a role in healthy cell turnover. Phosphatidylcholines, the most abundant fat in human cell membranes, are involved in insulin signaling, fat metabolism, and energy regulation. Both come primarily from whole-food sources like eggs, fish, whole grains, and nuts.
Multiple specific forms of these compounds were lower in people with higher UPF intake, even after accounting for obesity. This suggests the association isn't just a byproduct of weight gain, but a more direct effect of the dietary pattern itself.
Industrial trans fats show up in the blood
On the other side of the equation, UPF consumption was positively associated with elaidic acid, which is the primary industrial trans fat formed when hydrogen to is liquid vegetable oils to make them solid in food processing. Elaidic acid is commonly found in margarine, packaged baked goods, cream substitutes, and fried foods.
The fact that elaidic acid shows up in blood at measurable levels confirms that fat from UPFs doesn't just pass through the body—it remains in circulation. Industrial trans fats interfere with how the body processes fat, raising "bad" LDL cholesterol and lowering "good" HDL cholesterol. They've also been linked to insulin resistance and cardiovascular risks. Leading public health organization, like the WHO, have recommended eliminating industrial trans fats1 from the food supply.
The omega-6 overload
While omega-3s declined, omega-6 fatty acids rose. UPF consumption was linked to higher levels of three omega-6 derivatives in the blood. These aren't directly consumed in large amounts from UPFs. The study suggests they're being produced internally, as the body converts excess linoleic acid, which is found in refined vegetable oils used in processed foods, through a series of internal steps.
Omega-6 and omega-3 pathways compete for the same enzymes in the body. When omega-6 intake is high and omega-3 intake is low, the balance tips, and the body produces more pro-inflammatory molecules. The study suggests this shift in the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio is a marker of an imbalanced dietary pattern.
What this means for your health
These findings indicate that UPFs are more than just nutritionally empty foods. They appear to actively disrupt the body's internal chemistry by displacing protective nutrients (DHA, fatty acids, cell membrane fats) and by introducing metabolic disruptors (trans fats, excess omega-6) that alter how the body processes fat and manages inflammation
The EPIC study also found elevated levels of compounds called acylcarnitines, markers associated with the body struggling to burn fat efficiently, in higher UPF consumers. This suggests that the metabolic impact of UPFs may extend to how well cells convert fat into usable energy. Previous research has also shown that even short-term UPF exposure can affect the brain, adding to a growing body of evidence that these foods do more than displace nutrients.
What you can do
The same study points toward what a protective dietary pattern looks like, and it's not complicated. The foods associated with higher levels of protective compounds (DHA, sphingomyelins, beneficial cell membrane fats) are the ones that UPFs tend to displace: fatty fish, dairy products, eggs, whole grains, and nuts.
Here are some ways to get more protective foods & ingredients in your daily life:
- Add fatty fish twice a week: Salmon, sardines, mackerel, and anchovies are the most reliable dietary sources of DHA. Just one or two servings a week can meaningfully support circulating omega-3 levels.
- Don't fear whole dairy: Full-fat dairy is a natural source of sphingomyelins and margaric acid, two of the protective compounds that declined with higher UPF intake. Minimally processed yogurt, cheese, and milk are all great sources.
- Read labels for partially hydrogenated oils: Elaidic acid comes from industrial hydrogenation. Avoiding products that list partially hydrogenated oils, and are heavily fried or shelf-stable, is the most direct way to reduce industrial trans fat exposure.
- Swap refined oils for whole-food fats: When cooking at home, lean on olive oil or avocado oil. Avocado, nuts, and seeds can also help rebalance the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio over time.
- Think displacement, not deprivation: The more meals built around whole, minimally processed foods, the less room there is for UPFs.
The takeaway
The science here is still emerging, and this study doesn't prove that UPFs directly cause disease. But it does show that what you eat leaves a measurable trace in your blood.
The metabolic fingerprint associated with UPFs showed up even in people who weren't overweight, which means weight alone doesn't reliably determine if your diet is working for you. So the more useful question isn't whether you're eating "too much," it's whether the foods you're eating are building the kind of internal chemistry that supports long-term health.