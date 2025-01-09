Advertisement
What To Know About California’s New Executive Order On Ultra-Processed Foods & Dyes
California is taking bold action to combat a significant driver of chronic disease: ultra-processed foods and synthetic food dyes. Governor Gavin Newsom recently issued an executive order aimed at curbing these harmful substances and promoting healthier dietary standards across the state. With research linking ultra-processed foods and artificial dyes to obesity, cardiovascular disease, ADHD, and even cancer, this initiative is a step forward for public health—and could set a precedent for other states to follow.
What are ultra-processed foods?
Ultra-processed foods are far from their natural state, often packed with additives like artificial colors, preservatives, and stabilizers. Think packaged cookies, frozen meals, sodas, and salty snacks—foods engineered for convenience and taste but often stripped of nutritional value.
According to research published in The BMJ, ultra-processed foods account for nearly 58% of the calories consumed by Americans and contribute 90% of our intake of added sugars. Ultra-processed foods dominate the modern diet, making it more critical than ever to understand their impact on health and take steps toward healthier alternatives.
Why it’s a problem
The contrast between ultra-processed and unprocessed diets is striking, as demonstrated by multiple studies. A study in Cell Metabolism demonstrated the stark differences between ultra-processed and unprocessed diets1. Participants on an ultra-processed diet consumed an average of 500 extra calories per day and gained two pounds in just two weeks. In contrast, eating unprocessed foods helped them shed the same amount of weight.
Another large-scale study2 examined dietary records from over 100,000 French adults and found that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was significantly associated with increased risks of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and cerebrovascular disease. Importantly, these risks persisted even when the overall nutritional quality of the diet—factors like saturated fat, sugar, and sodium levels—was accounted for.
This suggests that the harm from ultra-processed foods goes beyond poor nutrition and stems from their very composition, which often includes synthetic additives, hydrogenated fats, and emulsifiers that may disrupt metabolic processes.
Emerging research also highlights potential links between ultra-processed foods and mental health. A 2022 study found that diets high in ultra-processed foods were associated with increased rates of depression and anxiety, likely due to the inflammatory effects of certain additives and the absence of nutrients like omega-3s, B vitamins, and antioxidants that support brain health.
The growing body of evidence paints a clear picture: ultra-processed foods are not just empty calories but active contributors to a wide range of health problems, from metabolic dysfunction and chronic diseases to mental health challenges. Shifting away from these foods is not just a personal health decision but an urgent public health priority.
The dangers of synthetic food dyes
Synthetic food dyes, found in everything from candy to fruit punch, are another major focus of California’s crackdown. Many of these dyes are petroleum-derived chemicals, used to make foods visually appealing rather than nutritionally beneficial. The three most common dyes—Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6—dominate the U.S. food market, but they come with troubling health implications.
Research has consistently linked synthetic food dyes to behavioral issues, particularly in children. Studies show that these dyes can exacerbate symptoms of hyperactivity and inattention, especially in children with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
A 2007 study published in The Lance3t found that a combination of synthetic dyes and preservatives heightened hyperactive behavior in children from the general population, not just those diagnosed with ADHD. Subsequent reviews have supported these findings, leading some countries, including the European Union, to require warning labels on foods containing certain synthetic dyes.
Perhaps the most alarming of these additives is Red 3, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) itself has classified as a carcinogen. Despite being banned in cosmetics and topical drugs, it remains legally permitted in food products, appearing in thousands of items such as candies, baked goods, and snack foods.
Children are especially vulnerable to the effects of synthetic food dyes. Their smaller body size and developing systems mean they are exposed to higher concentrations relative to body weight. Studies have found that children consume disproportionately high amounts of synthetic dyes compared to adults, often through popular items like cereals, snack bars, and sugary beverages.
For children with ADHD, synthetic food dyes can significantly worsen core symptoms, such as difficulty concentrating, impulsivity, and restlessness. And with food dye consumption increasing fivefold since 1955, the urgency to limit exposure is clear.
California’s executive order: What’s changing
Governor Newsom’s executive order calls for a multi-pronged approach to tackle the issue, including:
- Investigating the health impacts: The California Department of Public Health and the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment will continue researching the risks associated with ultra-processed foods and synthetic dyes.
- Recommendations for regulation: State entities will provide actionable advice for limiting health risks posed by ultra-processed foods and harmful ingredients such as synthetic dyes.
- Incentivizing healthier choices: To shift purchasing habits, the order proposes reforms to the CalFresh program, incentivizing recipients to buy fresh, nutritious foods while discouraging purchases of ultra-processed items like soda and candy. This initiative aims to shift purchasing habits without leaving low-income communities without viable food options.
- Expanding access to healthy foods: Acknowledging that limiting the availability of ultra-processed foods without replacements could disproportionately harm low-income communities, the order prioritizes increasing access to nutritious options. It proposes leveraging Medi-Cal Managed Care plans and Hospital Community Benefit funds to combat food deserts and directly address inequities in food availability and affordability.
- Higher standards for schools: The order aims to enhance school nutrition programs to surpass federal guidelines, ensuring kids eat fewer processed foods and more whole foods. Additionally, the state is exploring new partnerships and standards to expand universal school meal programs, ensuring every student has access to healthy food options.
Why this matters
The stakes are high. According to the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Report, 73% of U.S. adults are overweight or obese, and nearly 40% of teenagers are prediabetic—a harrowing statistic that highlights a growing epidemic. Poor diet is not just a personal health issue; it’s a leading contributor to life-altering chronic conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. These diseases place a heavy burden on individuals, families, and the healthcare system, costing billions annually in treatment and lost productivity.
California’s efforts to regulate ultra-processed foods and synthetic dyes have the potential to create ripple effects far beyond individual health improvements. Tackling these issues means addressing systemic barriers to health, particularly the accessibility of fresh, nutritious foods in underserved communities. For many, the prevalence of inexpensive, processed foods in "food deserts" leaves little choice but to rely on unhealthy options, perpetuating cycles of poor health and inequity.
By cracking down on harmful additives and supporting healthier eating practices, California is setting a precedent for proactive public health measures. This isn’t just about regulating ingredients; it’s about reshaping food environments, empowering consumers to make healthier choices, and prioritizing equitable access to nutritious foods for all communities.
In doing so, the state is taking critical steps to combat the chronic disease epidemic and build a healthier, more resilient future for its residents—and perhaps inspiring the rest of the nation to follow suit.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.