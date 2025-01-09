The stakes are high. According to the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Report, 73% of U.S. adults are overweight or obese, and nearly 40% of teenagers are prediabetic—a harrowing statistic that highlights a growing epidemic. Poor diet is not just a personal health issue; it’s a leading contributor to life-altering chronic conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. These diseases place a heavy burden on individuals, families, and the healthcare system, costing billions annually in treatment and lost productivity.