Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Why You Should Prioritize Oily Fish If You Have A Family History Of Heart Disease

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 05, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman Eats A Salmon Fillet With Mixed Salad
Image by Davide Illini / Stocksy
January 05, 2025

There are a number of factors that impact a person's risk for heart disease, both genetic and environmental. And if you're someone with a family history of heart disease, you might wonder what you can do to lower your risk.

According to research published in the journal Circulation, there's one type of food you want to go for. Here's what to know.

Studying oily fish & heart health

It's well known that the omega-3 fatty acids found in fish are beneficial for heart health, but can they reduce your heart disease risk if you're already genetically predisposed? That's what researchers wanted to find out, and to do so, they conducted an international study of over 40,000 people.

Analyzing data from participants all over the world, the researchers looked for both fatal and non-fatal coronary heart disease, including things like heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, and more. They also took into account things like family history, dietary intake, and notably, fatty acid levels.

As the study authors explain, since omega-3's can't be produced by the body, so taking participants' fatty acid levels was a more reliable way of assessing oily fish consumption than self-reported dietary data.

Throughout the follow-up period of the research, just under 8,000 of the participants experienced a cardiovascular event. The researchers were then able to see that people with a family history of heart disease, coupled with low omega-3 levels, were over 40% more likely to suffer from heart disease.

But when people had a family history, while maintaining adequate levels of omega-3's, that risk was lowered to 25%.

What to do about it

As study co-author Karin Leander Ph.D. explains in a news release, "We are the first to study the effect of the combination of family history and fatty fish intake using fatty acid measurements,” adding that their findings suggest that those with a family history of cardiovascular disease "have more to gain from eating more oily fish than others."

If you need a refresher, oily fish include:

And for what it's worth, it's never a bad idea to find a quality, research-backed omega-3 supplement to ensure you're getting enough. If you need help deciding, here are our favorite omega-3 supplements.

The takeaway

Keeping your heart healthy as you age is a crucial part of your overall wellbeing, especially if you have a family history of heart disease. So make sure to eat oily fish (or take a supplement) to keep your omega-3s up, and your heart disease risk down.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain

Sarah Regan

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*

Alecia Zielinski

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why
Integrative Health

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity
Integrative Health

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity

Jason Wachob

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help
Integrative Health

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help

Sarah Regan

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease
Integrative Health

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain

Sarah Regan

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*

Alecia Zielinski

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why
Integrative Health

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity
Integrative Health

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity

Jason Wachob

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help
Integrative Health

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help

Sarah Regan

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease
Integrative Health

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain

Sarah Regan

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*

Alecia Zielinski

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why
Integrative Health

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity
Integrative Health

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity

Jason Wachob

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help
Integrative Health

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help

Sarah Regan

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease
Integrative Health

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories
Healthy Weight

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories

Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain

Sarah Regan

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*

Alecia Zielinski

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why
Integrative Health

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity
Integrative Health

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity

Jason Wachob

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help
Integrative Health

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help

Sarah Regan

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease
Integrative Health

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories
Healthy Weight

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories

Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.