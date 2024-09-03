Skip to Content
Integrative Health

PSA: Getting More Fiber Can Reduce Heart Disease Risk By Up To 50%

Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain
September 03, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by adamkaz / iStock
September 03, 2024

Cardiovascular disease (i.e., heart and blood vessel disease—including coronary heart disease, aka CHD) accounts for 33% of all deaths1 in the United States.

Diet has been shown to help protect against heart disease, but one carbohydrate is particularly helpful when it comes to cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention: fiber.

How fiber impacts cardiovascular disease risk

According to a systematic review from the BMJ, high-fiber consumers have a 20% lower risk2 of developing CVD compared to low-fiber consumers.

More specifically, a significantly reduced risk of 9% was seen for both CVD and CHD per 7 grams of daily fiber consumed. According to the National Academies, women need at least 25 grams of fiber per day, while men need at least 38 grams.

That means that simply by getting adequate amounts of fiber each day, women can lower their risk of CVD and CHD by 32%, and men can lower their risk by 49%. 

The problem is that 95% of Americans3 are failing to consume enough fiber each day. This serious nutrient gap could be playing a much larger role in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the U.S. than we realize. 

How to get more fiber

There are two main ways to get more fiber:

  • Food: Make sure that one or two high-fiber foods are added to each of your daily meals. Whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and many fruits and vegetables are high in dietary fiber.
  • Supplements: Many high-potency fiber supplements contain 5 to 6 grams of fiber. Most commonly found in powder form, fiber supplements can easily be added to smoothies, coffee, and tea to help you reach your recommended daily fiber intake. For mindbodygreen's favorite options, check out our roundup of the best fiber supplements.

Reaching your daily fiber goals can be challenging, but don't worry—with the help of fiber-rich foods and premium supplements, you can reach your recommended daily intake with ease.

The takeaway

Upping your fiber intake can help reduce your risk of both cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease. What's more, getting sufficient dietary fiber is critical for your gut health, bowel movements, and detoxification as well. (You can read more about fiber's myriad health benefits here.)

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

