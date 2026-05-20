The question of, what actually qualifies as "ultra-processed?" is one that still does not have a clear answer. And it's a definition that the FDA has been wrestling with for months. One expert panel report from the policy group Healthy Eating Research developed recommended definitions and policies around ultra-processed foods. Now, these are just recommendations, and they won't necessarily be put into practice. However, it is a comprehensive attempt of how to address a classification of foods that has consistently been linked to poor health outcomes1 . Here's what you need to know.