U.S. Finally Bans Cancer-Linked Red Dye No. 3 After Decades Of Concern

The FDA’s long-awaited decision to ban Red Dye No. 3 signals a shift in how food safety is regulated in the U.S. The move could open the door to reevaluating other controversial additives, like Red Dye No. 40 and Yellow Dyes No. 5 and 6, which have also faced scrutiny for potential health risks. Food manufacturers have until January 2027 to phase out the dye from their products, while pharmaceutical companies have until January 2028 to comply.