Integrative Health

U.S. Finally Bans Cancer-Linked Red Dye No. 3 After Decades Of Concern

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
January 15, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Carmen Palma / Stocksy
January 15, 2025

After decades of debate and mounting scientific evidence, U.S. health officials are finally moving to ban Red Dye No. 3—a synthetic food coloring linked to cancer1

This decision marks a significant shift in food safety regulation, ending the use of a chemical that has colored everything from candy to vegetarian meat alternatives, and even medicine for over a century.

What is Red Dye No. 3?

Red Dye No. 32, also known as erythrosine, is a synthetic food coloring derived from petroleum that gives foods, drinks, and medications a vibrant cherry-red hue. 

First approved by the FDA in 19073—well before rigorous safety standards were in place—it quickly became a go-to additive in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Its primary appeal lies in its ability to make products more visually enticing, enhancing the appearance of everything from sweet treats to everyday medications.

Today, Red Dye No. 3 can be found in a wide range of products, including popular candies like candy corn and jellybeans, colorful cake decorations, and even certain medications such as ADHD treatments and heartburn relief pills. It’s also used in processed meats, frozen desserts, and artificially flavored drinks.

The health concerns

The primary concern with Red Dye No. 3 is its carcinogenic potential1. Studies in the late 20th century showed that high doses caused thyroid tumors in lab rats, prompting the FDA to ban its use in cosmetics. Under the Delaney Clause—a policy requiring the FDA to ban additives shown to cause cancer in humans or animals—the dye technically should have been removed from foods and drugs. Yet, it remained on shelves.

More recently, a 2021 review by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment linked synthetic dyes, including Red Dye No. 3, to behavioral issues like hyperactivity in children. While the FDA has argued that current evidence doesn’t conclusively prove harm to humans at approved levels, consumer advocacy groups and scientists have pushed for action.

The push for change

The momentum to ban Red Dye No. 3 has been building for years. Over two years ago, more than 20 advocacy groups—including Consumer Reports and the Environmental Working Group—petitioned the FDA to eliminate the dye from the food supply. California led the charge by banning the dye in foods starting in 2023, with full compliance required by 2027. Learn more about how California is fighting back against food dyes and ultra-processed foods here

Major brands have started to adapt. Ferrara Candy Co. has begun reformulating its products, and General Mills has pledged to comply with California’s upcoming regulations. This growing movement reflects a broader trend toward scrutinizing artificial additives in our food.

The takeaway

The FDA’s long-awaited decision to ban Red Dye No. 3 signals a shift in how food safety is regulated in the U.S. The move could open the door to reevaluating other controversial additives, like Red Dye No. 40 and Yellow Dyes No. 5 and 6, which have also faced scrutiny for potential health risks. Food manufacturers have until January 2027 to phase out the dye from their products, while pharmaceutical companies have until January 2028 to comply.

In the end, this decision isn’t just about banning a bright red dye—it’s about prioritizing health and reducing unnecessary chemical exposure. And after more than 30 years, it’s a change that’s long overdue.

Editor's note

While cutting out artificial dyes is important, it’s worth noting that focusing on whole, minimally processed foods naturally limits exposure to these additives. However, even the most health-conscious eaters occasionally reach for a sweet treat or convenience food. That’s why cleaner, safer ingredient standards matter—for all of us.

More On This Topic

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Status Tied To Lower Risk Of Skin Cancer, Study Finds

Anne Taylor

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD
Integrative Health

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD

Jason Wachob

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo

Popular Stories

