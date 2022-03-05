Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research

When it comes to how travel affects sleep, negative factors like changes in time zones and struggling to adjust to an unfamiliar bed probably come to mind. But in this study, researchers out of the U.S. and Denmark wanted to look at how going on mostly short, non-time-zone-crossing trips affects sleep duration, or time spent asleep in bed, as well as bedtime and wake-up time.

To study this, they took advantage of the latest sleep technology available today, namely electronic sleep tracking devices. Gathering data from 20,000 traveling participants (from 121 countries) who wore sleep trackers, the team was able to look at the sleeping patterns of those participants while they were exploring new places.