 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research

Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research

Image by Sean Locke / Stocksy

March 5, 2022 — 10:21 AM

Traveling allows us to explore new places, meet new people, experience new cultures, and so much more. Of all the ways traveling can affect us, its effect on sleep is likely something you've never considered—but according to new research published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, it's worth taking a closer look. Here's what they found.

Studying the impact of traveling on sleep.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(235)
sleep support+

When it comes to how travel affects sleep, negative factors like changes in time zones and struggling to adjust to an unfamiliar bed probably come to mind. But in this study, researchers out of the U.S. and Denmark wanted to look at how going on mostly short, non-time-zone-crossing trips affects sleep duration, or time spent asleep in bed, as well as bedtime and wake-up time.

To study this, they took advantage of the latest sleep technology available today, namely electronic sleep tracking devices. Gathering data from 20,000 traveling participants (from 121 countries) who wore sleep trackers, the team was able to look at the sleeping patterns of those participants while they were exploring new places.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What they found.

Surprisingly enough, it seems that traveling actually helped people balance out the amount of sleep they were getting in this research.

Study participants who were getting less than 7.5 hours of sleep per night at home (labeled "under sleepers") were found to sleep more while traveling. On the other hand, people who slept more than 7.5 hours per night (labeled "over sleepers") were found to get less sleep while on vacation. Previous research has linked long sleep with impacts on metabolic and cardiovascular health, so this was a swing in the right direction.

Both underslept and overslept participants tended to lose sleep when switching time zones, however, so they missed out on these balancing benefits of sleep.

The takeaway.

There's no doubt traveling affects our sleep in a myriad of ways. And when it comes to being over- or underslept, traveling within your time zone may be just what your body needs to get back into a groove of sufficient and high-quality sleep. Other ways to support your snooze on the road include bringing along a sleep mask to block out bedroom light, doing a calming meditation before snoozing, and packing a sleep-supporting supplement (mindbodygreen's gets rave reviews from travelers).*

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(235)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(235)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)
Integrative Health

I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP
I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending
Personal Growth

12 Signs You Grew Up With A Narcissistic Mother & How It May Affect You Today

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
12 Signs You Grew Up With A Narcissistic Mother & How It May Affect You Today
Beauty

A Dermatologist Says She Never Travels Without This Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm

Hannah Frye
A Dermatologist Says She Never Travels Without This Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm
Integrative Health

Does Your Daily Coffee Help Or Hurt Gut Health? The Answer May Surprise You

Korin Miller
Does Your Daily Coffee Help Or Hurt Gut Health? The Answer May Surprise You
Integrative Health

Is Ascorbic Acid In Your Health & Beauty Routine? Here's Why It Should Be

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Is Ascorbic Acid In Your Health & Beauty Routine? Here's Why It Should Be
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All

Jamie Schneider
This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All
Routines

This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture

Sarah Regan
This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture
Integrative Health

5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)
Spirituality

Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?

Sarah Regan
Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?
Functional Food

A Neuroscientist Says Eating *This* Can Help With The Afternoon Slump

Hannah Frye
A Neuroscientist Says Eating *This* Can Help With The Afternoon Slump
Beauty

Add This To Your Shower For An Extra-Soothing, Spa-Like Rinse

Hannah Frye
Add This To Your Shower For An Extra-Soothing, Spa-Like Rinse
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-finds-traveling-may-be-good-for-sleep
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!