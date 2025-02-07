Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Sleep-Deprived? Here's How It Actually Impacts Your Brain + What To Do About It

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
February 07, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman Sleeping in white bedroom with plants on pillow
Image by JENNIFER BRISTER / Stocksy
February 07, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Getting a rough night's sleep impacts everything from our mood to our energy levels—and according to research published in the journal eLife, it impacts how well our brains function, too. Here's what the study found, plus what to do about it.

What actually happens in the brain when you're sleep-deprived, according to research

It's no secret that sleep deprivation has a negative impact on the brain, but why? That's what this research wanted to find out, and to do so, the study authors observed the brain activity and neural connections of participants who had experienced overnight sleep deprivation versus those who'd had a sufficient night's sleep.

Based on their observations, not only is brain activation affected by sleep deprivation, but neural connections are affected as well—and not for the better, as you might imagine. Further, both of those brain functions play a big role in cognition and memory.

For instance, when we sleep, fresh memories from the previous day are stored via strengthened neural connections. (This is known as neuroplasticity.) So essentially, inadequate sleep equals fewer and/or weaker encoded memories.

As the study authors write, "Our data indicate that upscaled brain excitability and altered plasticity, due to sleep deprivation, are associated with impaired cognitive performance," adding that sleep hygiene could play a role in both disease prevention and improved cognition.

What to do about it

While sleep deprivation spells bad news for our brains, the good news is, a little sleep hygiene can go a long way.

The study authors actually point out that working in accordance with your sleep chronotype can improve work performance. (Here's our guide to chronotypes if you're new to the concept.)

And beyond that, some good rules of thumb when it comes to sleep hygiene include going to bed and waking up at the same times every day (ideally based on your chronotype), giving yourself plenty of time to unwind before bed, and getting natural light first thing in the morning to keep your circadian rhythm aligned.

It might also be worthwhile to invest in a reputable sleep supplement for a little extra help, namely one that includes ingredients that are research-backed to improve sleep quality, such as magnesium bisglycinate and PharmaGABA®.

The takeaway

When it comes to cognitive performance and memory, getting enough quality sleep is absolutely essential.

So whether you want improved cognition, better memory, or to simply feel more energized, this research is one more good reason to catch those zzz's.

More On This Topic

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says
Integrative Health

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prone To Joint Pain & Stiffness? This Could Help (& Takes Less Than A Minute)
Integrative Health

Prone To Joint Pain & Stiffness? This Could Help (& Takes Less Than A Minute)

Hannah Frye

Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)
Integrative Health

Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)

Hannah Frye

In Women's Heart Health, Muscle Mass Is Far More Important Than Weight
Women's Health

In Women's Heart Health, Muscle Mass Is Far More Important Than Weight

SaVanna Shoemaker MS, RDN, LD

How To Actually Succeed At Being A Morning Person, From Sleep Experts
Integrative Health

How To Actually Succeed At Being A Morning Person, From Sleep Experts

Sarah Regan

Study Shows A 32% Lower Risk Of Dying From Heart Disease If You Eat More Of This
Integrative Health

Study Shows A 32% Lower Risk Of Dying From Heart Disease If You Eat More Of This

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want to Promote Better Gut Health? Try An RD’s Go-To Daily Gut Health Support Habits
Paid Content | Jarrow Formulas

Want to Promote Better Gut Health? Try An RD’s Go-To Daily Gut Health Support Habits

Braelyn Wood

The Best Way To Quiet Self-Doubt & Achieve Your Goals, From A Health Coach
Mental Health

The Best Way To Quiet Self-Doubt & Achieve Your Goals, From A Health Coach

Jena Burton

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped
Integrative Health

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped

Amanda Orlando

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says
Integrative Health

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prone To Joint Pain & Stiffness? This Could Help (& Takes Less Than A Minute)
Integrative Health

Prone To Joint Pain & Stiffness? This Could Help (& Takes Less Than A Minute)

Hannah Frye

Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)
Integrative Health

Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)

Hannah Frye

In Women's Heart Health, Muscle Mass Is Far More Important Than Weight
Women's Health

In Women's Heart Health, Muscle Mass Is Far More Important Than Weight

SaVanna Shoemaker MS, RDN, LD

How To Actually Succeed At Being A Morning Person, From Sleep Experts
Integrative Health

How To Actually Succeed At Being A Morning Person, From Sleep Experts

Sarah Regan

Study Shows A 32% Lower Risk Of Dying From Heart Disease If You Eat More Of This
Integrative Health

Study Shows A 32% Lower Risk Of Dying From Heart Disease If You Eat More Of This

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want to Promote Better Gut Health? Try An RD’s Go-To Daily Gut Health Support Habits
Paid Content | Jarrow Formulas

Want to Promote Better Gut Health? Try An RD’s Go-To Daily Gut Health Support Habits

Braelyn Wood

The Best Way To Quiet Self-Doubt & Achieve Your Goals, From A Health Coach
Mental Health

The Best Way To Quiet Self-Doubt & Achieve Your Goals, From A Health Coach

Jena Burton

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped
Integrative Health

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped

Amanda Orlando

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says
Integrative Health

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prone To Joint Pain & Stiffness? This Could Help (& Takes Less Than A Minute)
Integrative Health

Prone To Joint Pain & Stiffness? This Could Help (& Takes Less Than A Minute)

Hannah Frye

Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)
Integrative Health

Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)

Hannah Frye

In Women's Heart Health, Muscle Mass Is Far More Important Than Weight
Women's Health

In Women's Heart Health, Muscle Mass Is Far More Important Than Weight

SaVanna Shoemaker MS, RDN, LD

How To Actually Succeed At Being A Morning Person, From Sleep Experts
Integrative Health

How To Actually Succeed At Being A Morning Person, From Sleep Experts

Sarah Regan

Study Shows A 32% Lower Risk Of Dying From Heart Disease If You Eat More Of This
Integrative Health

Study Shows A 32% Lower Risk Of Dying From Heart Disease If You Eat More Of This

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want to Promote Better Gut Health? Try An RD’s Go-To Daily Gut Health Support Habits
Paid Content | Jarrow Formulas

Want to Promote Better Gut Health? Try An RD’s Go-To Daily Gut Health Support Habits

Braelyn Wood

The Best Way To Quiet Self-Doubt & Achieve Your Goals, From A Health Coach
Mental Health

The Best Way To Quiet Self-Doubt & Achieve Your Goals, From A Health Coach

Jena Burton

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped
Integrative Health

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped

Amanda Orlando

Which Is Better For Building Muscle After 50: Protein Or Strength Training?
Integrative Health

Which Is Better For Building Muscle After 50: Protein Or Strength Training?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says
Integrative Health

Can Creatine Boost Depression Treatment? Here's What The Research Says

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Prone To Joint Pain & Stiffness? This Could Help (& Takes Less Than A Minute)
Integrative Health

Prone To Joint Pain & Stiffness? This Could Help (& Takes Less Than A Minute)

Hannah Frye

Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)
Integrative Health

Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)

Hannah Frye

In Women's Heart Health, Muscle Mass Is Far More Important Than Weight
Women's Health

In Women's Heart Health, Muscle Mass Is Far More Important Than Weight

SaVanna Shoemaker MS, RDN, LD

How To Actually Succeed At Being A Morning Person, From Sleep Experts
Integrative Health

How To Actually Succeed At Being A Morning Person, From Sleep Experts

Sarah Regan

Study Shows A 32% Lower Risk Of Dying From Heart Disease If You Eat More Of This
Integrative Health

Study Shows A 32% Lower Risk Of Dying From Heart Disease If You Eat More Of This

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want to Promote Better Gut Health? Try An RD’s Go-To Daily Gut Health Support Habits
Paid Content | Jarrow Formulas

Want to Promote Better Gut Health? Try An RD’s Go-To Daily Gut Health Support Habits

Braelyn Wood

The Best Way To Quiet Self-Doubt & Achieve Your Goals, From A Health Coach
Mental Health

The Best Way To Quiet Self-Doubt & Achieve Your Goals, From A Health Coach

Jena Burton

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped
Integrative Health

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped

Amanda Orlando

Which Is Better For Building Muscle After 50: Protein Or Strength Training?
Integrative Health

Which Is Better For Building Muscle After 50: Protein Or Strength Training?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.