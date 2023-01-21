For this study, Swiss researchers wanted to take a closer look at the link between negative emotions, anxiety, and depression, and the onset of neurodegenerative diseases and dementia. Namely, they wanted to understand what exactly happens in the brain when people go through emotional distress.

To do so, they observed brain activity in both young and older participants as they were being confronted with other people's psychological suffering. Their findings indicated that particularly in older adults, neural connections were "excessively modified" by negative emotions, especially in the regions of the brain associated with emotion management and autobiographical memory.

As the study authors write, "These results indicate that a better management of these emotions—through meditation for example— could help limit neurodegeneration."