These findings come as good news to anyone who wants to lower their risk of diabetes or gain more control over their blood sugar. The researchers hope new technologies that allow for the safe alteration of brain waves during deep sleep could even be a promising health intervention for blood sugar control.

But until those kinds of tools become more available to the everyday person, the findings also highlight the importance of prioritizing deep sleep.

As such, one of the best things you can do for your overall sleep hygiene is to maintain a consistent sleep/wake schedule—that is, going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

Research also shows that exercising regularly is a good way to prime the body and brain for deep sleep. In one analysis of existing exercise and sleep studies2 , researchers write, "Exercise promoted increased sleep efficiency and duration regardless of the mode and intensity of activity" in middle-aged and elderly adults.

And of course, to make sure you're getting the most out of deep sleep, you might want to consider trying a quality sleep supplement with ingredients that are research-backed to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, such as magnesium and PharmaGABA®.

Here's our full guide on how to get more deep sleep for more information.