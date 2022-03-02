 Skip to content

New Research Investigates How Aging Can Affect Sleep Quality
New Research Investigates How Aging Can Affect Sleep Quality

New Research Investigates How Aging Can Affect Sleep Quality

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Struggling With Sleep As You Get Older? Study Says This May Be Why

March 2, 2022

If you've ever felt like you don't quite get the same quality sleep that you did when you were younger, you're probably not imagining things. The sleep-age connection is well known and well studied, though the why behind it isn't totally understood.

But new research published in the journal Science just brought us closer to understanding what's actually happening with sleep as we age. Here's what the researchers found.

Studying brain activity as it relates to sleep.

To begin to understand how brain activity affects sleep as well as wakefulness, researchers studied the brain circuitry of mice. They were specifically looking at chemicals in the brain called hypocretins, which are created by neurons in the hypothalamus. (Us humans have them too!)

Previous research has indicated that hypocretins play a key role in wakefulness (aka feeling alert), so the researchers wanted know if they affect sleep too. They compared the brain circuitry of younger mice to older mice by stimulating specific neurons and recording what they observed.

What they found.

Tracking with their hypothesis, the team found that older mice had lost around 38% of the hypocretin chemical in their brains compared to the younger mice. Additionally, those remaining hypocretins in the older mice were found to be more "excitable," which resulted in suboptimal sleep.

"The neurons tend to be more active and fire more, and if they fire more, you wake up more frequently," study co-author and Stanford professor Luis de Lecea, Ph.D., said in a statement.

The team further hypothesized that this degradation of hypocretins may have something to do with the loss of potassium channels, which play a role in various aspects of cell functioning.

The team has more research to do as far as making these findings actionable, though they do hope this knowledge will lead to solutions that help older adults maintain high-quality sleep.

The bottom line.

This new study, while conducted on mice, could eventually provide important clues about how the aging brain affects sleep. Until we know more, these findings remind us to prioritize the aspects of sleep hygiene that are in our control by keeping a consistent sleep-wake schedule, taking sleep-supporting supplements, and avoiding screens too close to bedtime.*

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

