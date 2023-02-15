In other words, the higher an individual’s adiposity, the more likely they are to have insufficient vitamin D levels. “And mind you, that's just one way that adiposity can compromise vitamin D status and its ability to do its widespread job in our bones muscles, immune cells, brain, liver, etc.,"* Ferira adds.

Research shows there may also be a dilution factor and even metabolic differences for major vitamin D pathways in individuals with more adipose tissue (as measured by fat percentage, waist circumference, and BMI). Regardless of the exact mechanisms, the science shows a clear inverse relationship between adipose tissue and vitamin D status1 .

In fact, vitamin D levels have been found to play a role in metabolic health factors ranging from weight loss and body composition to blood sugar balance and hunger hormone regulation:*