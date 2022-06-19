Perhaps one of the most unfortunate side effects of the rise-and-grind lifestyle that Americans have collectively subscribed themselves to is the overwhelming stress that accompanies it. Of course it’s easier said than done to simply stop being stressed, but new studies have revealed that everyday strain actually has the capacity to age the immune system, effectively impacting your immune resilience.

The study, conducted by USC and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), displays the far-reaching effects that stress can have on the body. While we already knew that anxious feelings may manifest in your gut, we now know this can extend to other health concerns as well.