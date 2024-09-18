Advertisement
A Smoothie Recipe For Beating Stress, From A Certified Herbalist
We're always looking for novel ways to combat stress at mbg, especially during one of the busiest times of year. So when we saw the tip to incorporate soothing teas into your smoothies (yes, really!), we had to spread the word.
Here's a certified herbalist's smart trick for infusing stress-busting plants into your favorite smoothie, plus the best herbs to start with.
A tea-infused smoothie for beating stress
As it turns out, giving your smoothies an extra stress-busting kick couldn't be easier. All you have to do, according to certified herbalist and reiki practitioner Angelique Cason is make a calming tea and blend it into your smoothie of choice. In a TikTok video, Carson demonstrates her quick recipe for a smoothie that, in her words, "works great for fast relief from anxiety attacks and stress."
Her herbs of choice? Lavender, blue lotus flower, ashwagandha, linden, damiana, and hawthorn. She simply steeps half a teaspoon of each for 15 to 20 minutes, lets the tea cool, and then blends it into a fruit smoothie.
If you're trying this for the first time, just take heed: This is a pretty potent concoction of herbs that might feel quite sedating. You can experiment with your own teas and herbal blends of choice to find the perfect combination for you and your needs. To that end, here are some other teas to consider adding to your smoothies.
Other soothing teas to try
The great thing about Carson's recipe is you can totally customize it however you see fit. Simply start with your favorite healthy smoothie recipe, and swap out your oat milk or coconut water for a calming tea. Some of our favorite gentle, soothing herbs include:
Chamomile
Chamomile is a popular tea for winding down before bed, and for good reason. One 2013 study1 on chamomile extract even found that it can ease various signs of anxiousness when consumed for eight weeks.
Rose
Rose is another soothing tea that actually pairs really nicely with lavender, both in terms of taste and their properties. As herbalist Kami McBride previously told mbg, "Roses are known for their ability to nourish the heart and lift the spirit. They are soothing, calming, and particularly restorative to the nervous system."
Lemon balm
While this one is perhaps less popular than chamomile or rose, don't leave lemon balm off your list. This herb has been shown in research2 to actually help mitigate stress before it even happens. Namely, participants who took 600 milligrams of lemon balm before being exposed to a psychological stressor were able to maintain a more positive and calm mood than those who took a placebo.
Oat straw
And last but not least, we have to give a shoutout to oat straw (which is rich in minerals3 like calcium and magnesium, BTW). McBride previously explained that this herb is a nervine herb and it can take some time (and repetition) to enjoy its benefits, so you'll want to sip it daily if you can. "You can drink it to help with stress, feeling overscheduled or just too busy doing life," she says.
The takeaway
If you're looking for a new way to incorporate stress relief into your routine, why not use your daily smoothie? And when you're in a pinch (or not near a blender) remember there are quality calming supplements available, too. Because during the holiday season, we could all use a little less stress.
