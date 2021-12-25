To support stability in your squat, keep your weight back in your heels, engage the core, and try to maintain a neutral spine (tailbone neither tucked forward nor arched back).

Make this move a bit more challenging by adding weight, either with ankle weights or dumbbells in your hands.

If you're finding this move difficult, you can practice squats and lateral leg lifts separately until you're able to combine them. Additionally, you can try doing the leg lifts while holding on to a chair for balance, if necessary.