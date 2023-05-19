In spiritual groups, it’s believed that when we start noticing specific critters or animals, or they seem to come into our lives inexplicably, it’s a way to transmit messages. Spider may be communicating that you need to be patient and observant, for instance.

“Observe how patient a spider is with whatever it is doing,” Mello suggests. “Allow yourself to see where you need to be patient, or maybe where you need to complete something you haven't yet completed.”

Another message Spider may be wanting to share with you is to allow yourself to connect with the side of you that you hide and don’t normally want to acknowledge.

Or as Wilson puts it, “It’s time to go into the dark areas—don’t be afraid to go into the shadow yourself and peek into the tiny corners where something might be hiding within.”

She suggests asking yourself where you might be hiding from your shadow. Connecting with your shadow side can also allow you to be more creative and true to yourself, so Wilson suggests creating from your shadow side and then sharing your creations with the world.