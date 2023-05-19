While many of us may be frightened by these eight-legged arthropods, they often appear with a message for us. "Seeing a spider in your home can be creepy at best, or if it's a poisonous one, downright terrifying, says Kathy Harmon-Luber, author of Suffering to Thriving: Your Toolkit for Navigating Your Healing Journey, adding, "Yet if spiders show up in your life repeatedly—or if you're dreaming of them—take a moment to consider Spider as an oracle with a possibly deep, personally relevant message for your life."