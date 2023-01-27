Elephants often symbolize power, royalty and wisdom, but numerous meanings are associated with this majestic creature. “Elephants represent many positive influences, ranging from strength and good fortune, to health, happiness, and spiritual well-being,” says Johanna Aúgusta, a numerologist and owner of the Ministry of Numerology.

“They are loyal companions that remain determinedly protective over their families; never forgetting the bond which ties them together,” she adds.

And as animal communicator, psychic, medium, and clairvoyant Nancy Mello tells mindbodygreen, when elephants come up in sessions, "They tend to symbolize the best in all of us; they are strength and weakness,” adding, “By understanding that they truly feel everything and everything, when we see them—we can often relate it to the ups and downs of life.”