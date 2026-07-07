Speaking Two Languages May Keep Your Brain Years Younger, Study Suggests
Learning another language is one of those things that sounds fun until you're actually doing it.
You're trying to remember vocabulary, figure out sentence structure, roll an "r" that refuses to cooperate, and somehow keep up with a conversation at the same time. It's mentally exhausting.
But maybe that's exactly the point.
We tend to think of brain health as something we protect with crossword puzzles, Wordle, or the occasional sudoku. Those activities certainly keep your mind engaged, but they don't ask your brain to juggle quite as many moving pieces as speaking another language does. Every conversation requires you to retrieve words, suppress competing ones, switch attention, remember grammar rules, and respond in real time. It's one of the most demanding workouts you can give your brain.
A new study suggests all of that mental effort may pay off in a big way as we age.
Does speaking multiple languages keep the brain younger?
To answer that question, researchers looked at the relationship between multilingualism and brain aging from two different angles. First, they analyzed health and cognitive data from more than 86,000 adults to see whether people living in more multilingual environments showed signs of healthier aging overall.
Then they zoomed in on the brain itself. Using brain scans from hundreds of adults, the researchers built what they call a "brain aging clock," an artificial intelligence model that estimates how old a person's brain appears based on patterns of brain connectivity. They then applied that model to a separate group of adults who spoke anywhere from one to four languages.
Rather than simply asking whether bilingual people performed better on memory tests, the researchers wanted to know whether years of managing multiple languages actually changed the way the brain ages.
The more languages people spoke, the younger their brains appeared
The findings showed a clear pattern. Compared with people who spoke just one language, bilingual participants had brains that appeared about six years younger than their chronological age. Those who spoke three languages had brains that looked roughly seven years younger, while people who spoke four languages showed brain ages up to 13 years younger.
The researchers also found that the benefits weren't simply about checking the box that says "bilingual." People who learned a second language earlier in life and became more proficient appeared to have even younger-looking brains.
That doesn't necessarily mean learning Spanish on a language app tomorrow will shave years off your brain age. This study shows an association, not cause and effect. People who speak multiple languages may also differ in education, travel, culture, or other lifestyle habits that contribute to healthy aging.
Still, the findings fit with a growing body of research around something called cognitive reserve.
Think of cognitive reserve as your brain's backup system. The more you challenge your brain over the course of your life, the better equipped it becomes to adapt to age-related changes. Learning and regularly using another language is one of the few activities that exercises memory, attention, problem-solving, processing speed, and cognitive flexibility all at once.
RELATED READ: Yes, Creatine Is A Brain Health Supplement—Here's Why
And you don't even have to be fluent
Even if you're learning a new language slowly, you're asking your brain to do something unfamiliar, and that's often where growth happens.
Language learning also comes with bonus benefits that are harder to measure in a brain scan. It can make travel more meaningful, open the door to new friendships, expose you to different cultures, and keep you socially engaged, all of which are linked to healthier aging as well.
If learning another language has always been sitting on your "maybe someday" list, consider this your reminder to start. A few practical ways to make it stick include:
- Practice for 10 to 15 minutes most days instead of cramming once a week
- Listen to podcasts or music in your target language
- Change your phone's language settings once you know the basics
- Join a conversation group or practice with native speakers whenever possible
The takeaway
We spend a lot of time talking about foods that support the brain or exercises that protect it. While those absolutely matter, this study is a reminder that what we ask our brains to do matters, too. Learning another language is challenging, and that's exactly why it may be so beneficial. It forces the brain to stay flexible, adapt to new information, and strengthen connections that we rely on every day.