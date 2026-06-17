This Brain Health Trait May Help Protect Against Cognitive Decline
One of the biggest misconceptions about Alzheimer's disease is that brain changes and symptoms always happen simultaneously, but that’s not the case.
Researchers have long known that some people can have significant Alzheimer's-related changes in their brains and still perform remarkably well on memory and thinking tests. Others show cognitive decline much earlier.
That disconnect has become one of the most interesting questions in brain health research. If two people have similar levels of disease, why does one remain mentally sharp while the other struggles?
A new study published in Neurology offers an intriguing clue. Researchers found that people with "younger-looking" brains appeared less vulnerable to the cognitive effects of early Alzheimer's pathology, suggesting that the overall health and resilience of the brain may matter just as much as the disease itself.
Why some people stay sharp despite Alzheimer's-like changes
The study included more than 600 cognitively healthy older adults with an average age of 70. Researchers measured Alzheimer's-related pathology using blood markers and, in some participants, brain imaging. They then compared those findings with measures of memory, attention, processing speed, and executive function.
What made the study particularly interesting was its focus on something called "brain reserve."
Think of brain reserve as your brain's ability to tolerate age-related or disease-related changes while continuing to function well. Researchers used several ways to estimate this reserve, including a measure called brain-predicted age difference, which essentially estimates whether a person's brain appears older or younger than expected for their chronological age.
This buffered against cognitive decline
The most important finding was surprisingly straightforward. People whose brains appeared younger than expected for their age were less vulnerable to the cognitive effects of Alzheimer's-related changes. Even when signs of pathology were present, they tended to perform better on tests of memory and thinking.
In practical terms, having a healthier brain seemed to provide a buffer. It didn't eliminate the disease-related changes, but it appeared to help people function better despite them.
The study also suggests that overall brain health may matter more than some of the traditional factors researchers have focused on in the past. For example, years of education alone didn't seem to explain who was more resilient. Broader measures of brain health did.
How to build cognitive resilience starting now
The study wasn't designed to test specific interventions, but the authors point to a growing body of research suggesting that brain aging is modifiable. In fact, they note that measures of brain age appear to respond to lifestyle factors such as physical activity and exercise.
While there's no single habit that guarantees protection, several consistently show up in brain-health research:
- Move your body regularly: Both aerobic exercise and strength training support blood flow to the brain, improve cardiometabolic health, and may help preserve brain structure over time.
- Protect your sleep: Sleep is when the brain clears waste products, consolidates memories, and performs essential maintenance. Chronic sleep disruption has been linked to cognitive decline and increased dementia risk.
- Challenge your brain: Learning new skills, reading, problem-solving, playing music, and staying intellectually engaged all help strengthen neural networks.
- Stay socially connected: Strong social relationships are consistently associated with better cognitive outcomes and lower dementia risk.
- Support metabolic health: Managing blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and maintaining physical activity all contribute to long-term cognitive health.
- Take stress seriously: Chronic stress affects sleep, inflammation, cardiovascular health, and memory. Building recovery into daily life may be one of the most overlooked brain-health strategies available.
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The takeaway
The study doesn't suggest we can completely prevent Alzheimer's disease or control every aspect of brain aging. But it does suggest that some people develop a kind of cognitive resilience that helps them function well even when early disease-related changes are present.