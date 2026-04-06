Most people carry some level of risk linked to the APOE gene, not just a small group with a so-called “high-risk” variant. In other words, this isn’t about rare genetic bad luck that only affects a few people. It’s something much more common and much more shared than we once thought. The majority of us have at least one version of this gene that can influence risk, which shifts how we think about Alzheimer’s. It’s less about a clear divide between “at risk” and “not at risk,” and more about a spectrum that most people fall somewhere on.