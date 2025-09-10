Study Shows Women With Alzheimer’s Have Lower Levels Of Omega-3s
There are over 7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, and women account for a staggering two-thirds of that number. So, what makes women more susceptible to this chronic cognitive condition? That’s the exact question researchers are trying to answer.
A recent study in Alzheimer’s & Dementia took a closer look at blood lipid (fat) profiles in people with Alzheimer’s to see if there are distinct patterns between men and women.
Since certain fats (like omega-3s) are known to support brain health while others (like saturated fats) are linked to cognitive decline1, the researchers wanted to understand whether these lipid differences might help explain women’s heightened risk.
If so, it could shed light on why women are more vulnerable to Alzheimer’s in the first place, and ultimately help guide nutrition and lifestyle prevention strategies.
About the study
To do this, researchers analyzed blood samples from 841 participants. Each sample was screened for 700 different lipid markers.
The idea was to compare lipid markers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment against those of healthy individuals. All participants were part of ANMerge, a European cohort designed to advance understanding of Alzheimer’s biomarkers.
Blood lipids are linked to Alzheimer’s disease in women
In women with Alzheimer’s disease, certain lipid patterns stood out:
- Protective, highly unsaturated lipids (like omega-3s) were lower.
- Saturated fats were higher compared to healthy women.
These shifts were already visible in women with mild cognitive impairment and became more pronounced in those with Alzheimer’s—suggesting they could be part of the disease’s progression.
Men didn’t show the same pattern—only one lipid group was linked to Alzheimer’s—highlighting that these changes are much more pronounced in women.
“Although this still warrants further research, we were able to detect biological differences in lipids between the sexes in a large cohort, and show the importance of lipids containing omegas in the blood, which has not been done before,” the study’s first author, Asger Wretlind, says in a press release. “Now we are looking at how early in life this change occurs in women.”
How are blood fat levels and Alzheimer’s disease connected?
Typically, when there’s a drop in unsaturated fat and a subsequent rise in saturated fats, it increases unhealthy cholesterol in the body. Elevated total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and ApoB levels are all known risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.
But that wasn’t the case in this study. The researchers found that the changes in women’s blood fats weren’t tied to cholesterol levels. Instead, there seems to be a more direct connection between these specific protective, highly unsaturated fats and Alzheimer’s disease.
Improving your omega-3 status
Eating more omega-3–rich foods can directly increase the levels of these fats in your blood, helping ensure your brain has the nutrients it needs. But nearly 95% of all Americans fall short of recommendations for these healthy fats.
“Our study suggests that women should make sure they are getting omega fatty acids in their diet— through fatty fish or via supplements,” says study researcher Cristina Legido-Quigley.
For food, aim to get a minimum of two servings of fatty fish a week, including salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, and halibut.
For a more potent—and consistent way—to boost your omega-3 intake, it's a good idea to lean into a high-quality supplement (here are our favorites). Look for options that provide at least 1,000 to 2,000 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA per serving. This is the amount needed to raise and maintain optimal omega-3 levels in the blood2.
What about lowering saturated-fat carrying lipids in the blood?
The other side of this equation is working to reduce saturated fats in your blood.
You can do this by:
- Reducing sources of fried food in the diet (frying can create trans fats)
- Decreasing intake of refined carbohydrates (a key driver of unhealthy lipid profiles)
- Exercising and staying physically active (helps the body use and store3 saturated fats more efficiently)
- Limiting alcohol consumption
- Maintaining a healthy weight
The takeaway
This is one of the first studies to reveal an important sex difference in Alzheimer’s disease—the role of blood lipids. The results indicate that omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, may play a protective role for women.