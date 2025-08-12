How Cultivating Curiosity Can Support Cognitive Health With Age
Who said curiosity killed the cat?
Turns out, staying curious might just be one of the best things you can do for your mind as you age. A new study1 challenges the long-held belief that curiosity naturally declines over time—and instead reveals that one form of curiosity not only increases with age, but may help protect against cognitive decline.
At mindbodygreen, we love simple, joyful habits that support longevity. And curiosity, especially the kind sparked by hobbies, learning, or asking questions, may be a surprisingly powerful tool. This study1 helps clarify the science behind curiosity and how it changes over a lifetime.
The two types of curiosity
Researchers evaluated over 1,200 adults and made an important distinction:
- Trait curiosity is your baseline level of curiosity—how naturally inquisitive you are as a person.
- State curiosity is more situational—your interest is sparked by something in the moment, like a trivia question, a new class, or a thought-provoking conversation.
Here’s what they found:
- Trait curiosity tends to decline over time, as personality traits generally become more stable with age.
- State curiosity, however, increases, particularly in older adults who have more time and freedom to explore new interests.
- This rise in moment-to-moment curiosity was associated with better cognitive resilience and a lower risk of memory-related conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s.
The takeaway
In a world that often tells us to slow down as we age, curiosity asks us to keep exploring. Whether it’s learning something new, revisiting an old passion, or asking “why” more often, that spirit of inquiry can be a quiet but powerful tool for long-term cognitive health.
