Worried You're Sitting Too Often? This Behavior May Have Brain Protecting Benefits
We've all heard that sitting is bad for your health. But what if it's not how much you sit that matters for your brain—it's what you do while you're sitting?
New research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine suggests that not all sitting is created equal when it comes to brain health. Keep reading to learn how to maximize your sedentary time.
What the research found
Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden followed over 20,000 adults for nearly two decades, tracking their sedentary habits and cognitive outcomes. The participants, who were 60 or older at the start of the study, reported how much time they spent on different seated activities.
The study revealed that those who engaged in mentally active sedentary behaviors, like reading or using a computer, had a 14% to 23% lower risk of dementia. On the contrary, those who spent the most time watching TV had a 24% higher risk of developing dementia compared to those who watched the least.
"These findings challenge the common perception that all sedentary behavior is harmful to cognitive health," says Xin Xia, Ph.D., the study's lead author and a researcher at the Karolinska Institute, in a press release.
The key distinction? Whether your brain is actively engaged or passively receiving information.
Why mentally active sitting may protect your brain
Cognitive reserve is your brain's ability to build resilience against age-related damage and disease, and the researchers say it is responsible for how different sedentary behaviors affect our long-term brain health. It is like a savings account for your brain: the more you deposit through mentally stimulating activities, the more buffer you have against cognitive decline.
Activities like reading, solving puzzles, or learning something new on your computer require active mental engagement. They challenge your brain to process, analyze, and retain information, all of which may strengthen neural pathways and build that protective reserve.
TV watching, on the other hand, tends to be more passive. Your brain is receiving information, but it's not working as hard to process or engage with it.
This doesn't mean you need to cancel your Netflix subscription. But it does suggest that integrating something more mentally engaging into your sedentary time could be helpful for long-term brain health.
What this means for you
If you feel guilty about sitting for long stretches during the day, this research offers a refreshing reframe. Instead of feeling guilty about sitting, focus on how you spend that time.
Try these simple swaps to make your sedentary hours more brain-friendly:
- Swap scrolling for reading. Keep a book or e-reader nearby for downtime instead of defaulting to social media.
- Try puzzles or brain games. Crosswords, Sudoku, or word games engage your brain in ways that TV-watching doesn't.
- Learn something new. Use computer time for online courses, language learning apps, or skill-building tutorials.
- Play board games or cards. Social games that require strategy offer cognitive benefits and connection.
And yes, physical activity still matters. The researchers emphasize that mentally active sitting isn't a replacement for movement. It just another way to optimize your lifestyle for brain health.
The takeaway
This study is a reminder you have more control over your cognitive future than you might think. So try reading a book over watching TV, or picking up a puzzle instead of scrolling. Small shifts in how you spend your seated hours can add up over decades may create big shifts in brain health down the line.