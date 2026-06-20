Adults With More Of This Vitamin Had Healthier Brain Scans, Study Finds
Vitamin C is best known for supporting immune health and collagen production, but emerging research suggests it may also play an important role in keeping our brains healthy as we age.
A new study1 published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found that older adults with higher blood levels of vitamin C tended to have greater gray matter volume and stronger connectivity in key brain regions linked to memory and cognition.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 2,044 older adults with a median age of 69 years. Participants underwent brain MRI scans, and researchers measured their plasma vitamin C levels through blood samples.
The team specifically looked at two markers of brain health:
- Gray matter volume, which contains most of the brain's neurons and is involved in memory, movement, and decision-making
- Connectivity within the default mode network (DMN), a network of brain regions involved in memory, self-reflection, and other higher-order cognitive functions
The researchers adjusted for numerous factors that could influence brain health, including age, sex, education, physical activity, smoking, alcohol intake, diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol levels.
Higher vitamin C levels were linked to healthier brain structure
People with lower vitamin C levels had less gray matter volume and weaker DMN connectivity, with both associations holding up after accounting for age, education, cardiovascular health, smoking, alcohol use, and physical activity.
Vitamin C levels were also significantly linked to white matter volume, suggesting the association extended across multiple structural markers of brain health.
The relationship with the DMN was nuanced. Vitamin C was positively associated with two networks that naturally decline with age, and negatively associated with a third network whose activity tends to increase with aging.
The study authors interpret this as a potentially protective signal; vitamin C may help suppress the kind of aberrant network activity that builds up as the brain ages. Notably, this was a broad community-based group of older adults without cognitive impairment, making the structural differences across vitamin C levels all the more meaningful.
Why vitamin C may matter for the brain
Vitamin C is one of the brain's most concentrated antioxidants. It helps neutralize oxidative stress, which is thought to play a major role in age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative disease.
Beyond its antioxidant functions, vitamin C is involved in neurotransmitter production, supports blood vessel health, and may help reduce inflammation—all processes that influence brain function over time.
Researchers note that these mechanisms could help explain why higher vitamin C levels were associated with better-preserved brain structure and connectivity.
How to get enough vitamin C for brain health
Unlike most animals, humans can't produce vitamin C on their own, so regular intake through food is essential. Rich sources include:
- Citrus fruits: oranges, grapefruits, and lemons
- Berries: strawberries, blueberries, and blackcurrants
- Kiwi: one of the most concentrated sources, gram for gram
- Bell peppers: red bell peppers actually contain more vitamin C than most citrus fruits
- Tomatoes: a versatile everyday option
- Leafy greens: kale, spinach, and broccoli all contribute meaningfully
For those who find it hard to meet their needs through food alone, a vitamin C supplement is a smart choice.
This study adds to a growing body of evidence that diets rich in fruits and vegetables are consistently linked to better brain health outcomes.
For anyone thinking about long-term cognitive wellness, taking early action through a produce-rich diet is a low-effort habit with real potential upside.
The takeaway
A large MRI study of 2,044 older adults found that higher vitamin C levels in the blood were significantly linked to greater brain volume and stronger connectivity in the networks most associated with memory and cognition.
The study can't prove causation, but it adds to the growing case for keeping vitamin C levels up as part of a brain-healthy lifestyle. Since the body can't make its own, consistent intake from foods like citrus, berries, kiwi, and bell peppers is the most practical place to start.