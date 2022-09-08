I Found It—A Potent Vitamin C Supplement That Doesn't Give Me Stomach Aches

If you frequently face an upset tummy post-vitamin C at those higher strength doses, it might be a sign it’s time to switch up your supplement routine. Stomach aches can occur with some vitamin C supplements, especially those with ascorbic acid at 500 milligram plus doses. Instead, so you don't miss out on the benefits of this essential nutrient, look for another formula with a more bioavailable and gentle, complexed form of vitamin C. Although, an uneasy stomach isn't the only short-term side effect of some vitamin C formulas; see here to learn more.